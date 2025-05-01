This is a 1995 Kawasaki X- jet ski that was bought new in Japan in the mid-1990s as part of a collection, and preserved in its factory shipping crate in remarkably original condition.

The Kawasaki X2 is an interesting and historically significant jet ski design as it was Kawasaki’s first “sit down” model, and it was one of the first designed to be used from either a seated or standing position. Though the model did have a two person seat it was only really suited to carrying one adult, or perhaps one adult with a child on the back.

A History Speedrun: The Kawasaki X2 Jet Ski

In the mid-1980s Yamaha had unveiled the WaveRunner 500 and WaveJammer, both sit-down jet skis that were far easier to use than their stand-up brethren, and as a result they were much more approachable for new riders. As a result, their sales surged, and market leader Kawasaki needed to think fast to stay out in front.

The solution to this issue, according to the engineers at Kawasaki anyway, was to quickly develop a sit-down jet ski using one of their stand-up models as the starting point. This was a decision made because the lead time of developing an all-new jet ski from scratch, including the new hull design, could take two years or more.

They took one of their more popular stand-up jet ski designs and set to work modifying it, the steering pole and handlebar assembly were swapped out for a fixed front end and handlebar, though the handlebar could be adjusted for height to three different settings.

A relatively narrow bench-style seat was fitted, with footwells running down either side. As noted in the introduction, this seat was labeled as being suitable for two, however in reality, it was only truly suitable for one adult, two children, or an adult with a child on the back.

The hull of the Kawasaki X2 was relatively narrow and small, having been sourced from a stand-up design, and so two adults attempting to ride it together would quickly find themselves tipping it over due to the high center of gravity.

Specifications: The Kawasaki X2 Jet Ski

The X2 was given adjustable trim, this allows the rider to adjust the angle of the jet outlet in the rear to bring the nose up or down. Generally speaking, a higher nose is good for speed and a lower nose is good for faster turns.

The Kawasaki X2 was powered by a 635cc two-stroke parallel-twin with a 40mm Keihin carburetor, and an electric starter. The factory brochure claimed 52 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and its single-stage axial flow pump was good for 463 lbf of thrust.

The top speed was listed as 41 mph, but many owners saw speeds of over 50 mph after modifying the relatively restrictive exhaust system to make it flow better.

The first generation of the X2 was sold from 1986 to 1995 and it was then succeeded by the second generation version. Ultimately the model would be a success for Kawasaki, but it did become clear that consumers wanted a real two-seater, and as a result the following models were longer, wider, heavier, and actually able to carry two in relative comfort.

The Crated Kawasaki X2 Jet Ski Shown Here

The 1995 Kawasaki X2 jet ski you see here may very well be the last completely brand new, unused example in the world. The listing notes that it has remained in its factory shipping crate since new, and by the look of that immaculate engine bay I’m inclined to believe it.

It has now been imported into the United States from the collection it was formerly a part of in Japan, and it comes with the original owner’s manual and some additional manufacturer’s literature.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Forest Lake, Minnesota on Bring a Trailer with no reserve and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer