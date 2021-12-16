This is a Pratt & Whitney J57, perhaps best known today as the first production aircraft engine to be officially rated in the 10,000 lb thrust class.

The J57 would prove to be a remarkably versatile jet engine, dozens of variants were created for use in a wide variety of aircraft including:

The Boeing B-52 bomber, McDonnell F-101 Voodoo fighter, Convair F-102 Delta Dagger fighter, Douglas F4D Skyray fighter, Douglas A3D Skywarrior attack bomber, Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, Northrop SM-62 Snark missile, and the North American F-100 Super Sabre fighter jet.

The J57 was first run in 1950 and it was produced until 1965 with 21,170 units built. Advanced by the standards of the time, the engines contain 7 to 15% titanium by dry weight, including Commercially Pure Titanium which was used in the inlet case and low pressure compressor case.

The engine you see here was fitted to a North American F-100 Super Sabre fighter jet, the eBay seller explains that it had afterburner issues at some point in its life and was subsequently retired and replaced.

The engine is now for sale on eBay, apparently it is possible to get it running again however this would obviously require a significant budget.

If you’d like to read more about it or ask the seller a question you can click here to visit the eBay listing.