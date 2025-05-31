This is a Canadair CF-5, it’s a supersonic fighter jet that was built in Canada under license from the Northrop Corporation as their version of the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter.

The CF-5 has a top speed of Mach 1.3 (978 mph (1,575 km/h) thanks to its twin Orenda-built GE J85-15 turbojet engines producing 2,925 lbf each – with that rising to 4,300 lbf with the afterburner switch flicked to the “on” position.

Fast Facts: Canadair CF-5 Fighter Jet

The Canadair CF-5, a Canadian-built variant of the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter, was developed in the 1960s to replace aging RCAF aircraft. Built under license by Canadair in Montreal, it was powered by upgraded Orenda-built J85-15 turbojet engines producing up to 4,300 lbf with afterburners, achieving speeds of up to Mach 1.3.

Adapted for Canadian needs, the CF-5 had reinforced landing gear for rough airstrips, aerial refueling capability, and improved avionics and navigation systems. The Canadian Armed Forces received 135 aircraft from 1968, including both CF-5A fighters and CF-5D trainers, which served in tactical roles across Canada.

Export success soon followed with the Royal Netherlands Air Force acquiring 105 NF-5s and Venezuela obtaining 24 aircraft, expanding the jet’s territory far beyond Canadian borders. A late-1980s modernization program added radar warning systems and electronic countermeasures, extending the CF-5’s relevance in rapidly evolving combat environments.

The aircraft shown here is a 1974 CF-5D trainer with 3,096.7 flight hours and recently overhauled engines. It’s being offered for $2.2 million USD, it includes extensive spare parts and is fully maintained by Thornton Corporation in California.

History Speedrun: The Canadair CF-5

The Canadair CF-5, also known as the CF-116 Freedom Fighter, is a versatile, lightweight supersonic fighter jet developed from the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter family of aircraft, and built under license. It was originally designed mainly for tactical support roles, including ground-attack and reconnaissance missions.

Above Video: This is a full-length documentary about the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter, the aircraft that the Canadair CF-5 was closely based on, with only a small number of minor modifications.

In the mid-1960s, Canada needed to replace its aging fleet of Canadair Sabres and Lockheed T-33 trainers. The Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter was chosen due to its affordability, ease of maintenance, and its proven operational capabilities.

Canadair Ltd. began manufacturing the CF-5 at its facilities in Montreal, Quebec – this marked a significant step forward for Canada – establishing a domestic supply of sophisticated jet fighters for the first time in the nation’s history.

The CF-5 project officially started with a Canadian government order placed in 1965, and the first aircraft rolled out of Canadair’s facility in 1968. The initial Canadian order was for 89 single-seat CF-5A fighters and 46 dual-seat CF-5D trainers – which were very similar to the United States Air Force’s T-38 Talon trainer in their design.

Canadair made several modifications to adapt the aircraft to Canadian operational needs – these included uprated engines, the Orenda-built General Electric J85-CAN-15, which offered more thrust than the original engines.

The Canadian variants also featured strengthened landing gear, allowing operations from poor-quality, rutted remote runways, and aerial refueling capability to extend mission range over the Arctic. Additionally, Canadair introduced improved avionics, advanced navigation equipment, and the ability to carry a wider variety of armaments.

The CF-5 was introduced into service with the Canadian Armed Forces in 1968, initially assigned to tactical fighter squadrons based primarily at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta, and CFB Bagotville, Quebec.

Designed primarily for close air support, the CF-5 provided the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with a cost-effective, reliable jet capable of various tactical roles. Its relatively low operating costs allowed it to maintain a high operational tempo, without substantial financial burden, which proved crucial during the fiscally restrained period of the late 1960s and 1970s.

Internationally, the CF-5 was successfully exported, mostly to the Netherlands and Venezuela. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) ordered 105 CF-5 variants (designated NF-5), which were modified to meet European NATO requirements.

These aircraft were integral to the RNLAF until the late 1980s, performing various roles, including fighter-bomber missions and advanced pilot training. Venezuela acquired 24 CF-5 aircraft, this significantly modernized its somewhat simplistic air force’s capabilities during the 1970s.

In the late 1980s, a significant modernization program introduced improved avionics, radar warning receivers, electronic countermeasures, and upgraded navigation systems. This significantly extended the CF-5’s operational viability and improved its ability to operate effectively in increasingly complex and contested aerial environments.

The CF-5 began facing limitations as aviation technology rapidly advanced through the 1980s and 1990s. Emerging threats required higher performance capabilities, advanced avionics, and greater payload capacities, which the CF-5 could no longer effectively provide.

As a result, the Canadian Armed Forces began phasing out the aircraft, with final retirement occurring in 1995. The CF-18 Hornet took over most roles previously covered by the CF-5, offering significant advancements in speed, range, payload, and electronic warfare capabilities.

The Canadair CF-5 Shown Here

This is a 1974 Canadair CF-5, specifically it’s the CF-5D variant which was the two-seat training version built for the Canadian Armed Forces. The benefit of this is that it has two seats rather than just one, making it possible to take friends and/or family up with you.

This aircraft has 3096.7 hours TTSN (total time since new) on the airframe. The two Orenda-built GE-J85-15 engines each have 28.1 hours SMOH (since major overhaul) on them.

The aircraft comes with eight new tires, a spare generator, two spare instruments, aircraft covers, engine covers, all pylons, three drop tanks, an additional cargo pod, an A/M32-60B, and four core engines – two of which have full logs.

It also has working ejection seats, two freshly overhauled generators, two freshly overhauled gearboxes, and all maintenance is said to be current. The aircraft is currently being leased and maintained by the Thornton Corporation in California.

If you’d like to read more about this Canadair CF-5 Freedom Fighter you can visit the listing here on Platinum Fighter Sales. It’s being offered for sale for $2,200,000 USD, but in the world of supersonic warbird aviation that’s essentially just pocket lint.

Images supplied by Platinum Fighter Sales