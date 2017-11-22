The $26,300 Muji Hut

The Muji Hut is a $26,300 (¥ 3,000,000) home designed for those who like the idea of minimalist living, and love the idea of not having a mortgage.
Tiny Houses like this one have become increasingly popular, particularly with those priced out of their local property markets, because it allows them to live rent and mortgage free – once the initial cost of the house is paid for of course. The low price of most tiny houses does comes with a catch though, it is a very small space, and living in them isn’t going to suit everyone.
Many young couples (and some not so young) are buying tiny houses and living in them for 2-3 years as a way of saving for a deposit on a larger, more traditionally sized house. They then have the option of parking their tiny house in the backyard and using it as a guest home.
The Muji Hut is a creation of the popular Japanese design shop of the same name, it has 97 square-feet of interior space, a slanted roof. The black wooden exterior is cedar that’s burned in the traditional Japanese shou sugi ban technique, and the interior walls are made of Japanese cypress plywood that’s been left unsealed to give the Hut that characteristic cypress scent.
Muji isn’t currently selling the Hut outside of Japan, but it’s likely they’ll consider large global markets like North America and Europe once their local Japanese roll out is complete.
More Here
Related Posts
When the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing was released in 1954, it was the fastest production car money could buy. The name was derived from the engine capacity of 3 litres (2996cc) and the German words Sport Leicht (Sport Light) – as a reference to its spaceframe chassis, and the aluminium doors, hood, and trunk. An…
Read More
CERV I (Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle) was developed by Corvette icon Zora Arkus-Duntov, with design work by Larry Shinoda and Tony Lapine. It was created as an open-wheeled testbed to assist with engineering for the Corvette that had the wheels, tires, and suspension visible to engineers at all times. In order to maximise forces going through…
Read More
The Trusco Cantilever Toolbox is designed to be a truly buy-it-for-life item that’ll never need replacing, and will likely get passed down through the family, although your kids might fight over who gets to take it home. It’s a Japanese design known for its durability, the cantilever toolbox shown here is the largest version they…
Read More
A Brief History of the Lincoln-Zephyr V12 The Lincoln-Zephyr V12 made its first appearance in 1936, its impressive V12 engine was a stark contrast to its competitors – namely the LaSalle with its V8 and the Packard One-Twenty with its straight-8. The Lincoln Motor Company is a division of Ford, established to give Ford a presence…
Read More
Alta Motors is a relatively new electric motorcycle manufacturer based in California. Their current product line includes two motorcycles – an on-road supermoto and an off-road motocross bike called the Redshift SM and the Redshift MX respectively. The Electric Motor, Battery Technology, and Range Electric motors are better than internal combustion engines in almost every…
Read More
The Ferrari 328 Conciso is a bespoke one-off car built on the platform of the Ferrari 328 GTS. The new body was entirely shaped in aluminum alloy over a tubular steel frame to a design penned by famous German coachbuilder Bernd Michalak, his hope being that Ferrari could be convinced to produce a limited run…
Read More