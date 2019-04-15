Trip Machine Motorcycle Helmet Hanger – Display Your Helmet When You’re Not Using It

The new Trip Machine Helmet Hanger is an all-in-one solution for storing your motorcycle jacket, helmet, and keys when you’re not using them.
It’s common for people to store their helmets on desks or table tops when not in use, this has the unintended consequence of sealing off airflow to the underside and it can lead to mildew and mould inside the lining.
Helmet hangers are a great way to ensure good airflow around and inside the helmet, they also do a good job of displaying the helmet when you’re not wearing it, and keeping it safe from being knocked off a desk.
The Trip Machine Helmet Hanger is made from wood, steel, and leather, and it comes with the required mounting screws. The back plate is made from solid timber with an antique finish, the helmet hook is steel with a leather wrap to protect your helmet lining, and there’s a twin spanner “X” at the bottom where you can hang your jacket, keys, and gloves.
The hanger measures in at 18 inches high by 5 inches wide (45.72 cm by 12.7 cm) and it retails for £65.00 courtesy of Urban Rider.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new Shoei EX-Zero helmet is a welcome addition to the rapidly expanding category of classically-styled modern motorcycle helmets that provide the much loved looks from yesteryear, comprehensively updated with decades worth of advances in safety, engineering, and materials. Shoei developed the new helmet based on the design of the much-loved EX-series of lids from…
The original Heuer Monza was created in 1976 to celebrate the World Championship win for the Ferrari Formula 1 team a year earlier in 1975 – with legendary drivers Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni. Heuer, or Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG, wouldn’t become TAG Heuer until 1985 when a majority of the company was purchased by TAG…
This is a complete, original toolkit for a Ferrari 275 GTB and as you can tell, the Ferrari factory didn’t skimp on the essentials when putting it together. The kit contains a set of wrenches and screwdrivers, and a special wrench for adjusting the carburetors. Toolkits like this are highly desirable as they’re an absolute essential…
Unimatic is an Italian watchmaker that specializes in designing and making some of the best value automatic wristwatches in the world. Italians are known for their design chops, and the team at Unimatic certainly aren’t lacking in this department – particularly if you’re a fan of function-first minimalism. The model you see here is the…
The Sturdy Brothers Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll is handmade in Georgia, USA from waxed canvas, full grain buffalo leather, copper, and brass. Its design is loosely based on the original Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series factory tool roll, with a series of changes to make it suitable for any car, truck, or 4×4. The…
The Boosted Mini is an electric skateboard designed for everybody – not just the longboard wizards. Its smaller size when compared to typical electric skateboards makes it far more manageable for beginner to intermediate riders, and you’ll find low speed riding easier too thanks to quicker directional control. The Boosted Mini comes in two models,…