Art Helmets – For Sale To Benefit The Monaco Liver Disorder Association Reading time: about 1 minute.

Gear

Helmets



This series of art helmets has been created by a wide range of artists, each will be sold individually and the proceeds will go to the the Monaco Liver Disorder Association, a charity that raises money to study liver diseases that affect children.

Art helmets are nothing new of course, they’ve been used as a canvas for various artists for decades in one way or another, and that’s not including the vast array of racing liveries that have been applied to car and motorcycle racing helmets over the years.

The artists that contributed to this series include Hervé Nys, Patrick Gibelli, Michel Scarpa, Fred Geno, Nicolas Humbert, Virginie Mandeville-Peiriere, Jean-Yves Lacroix, Alkis Voliotis, Mona Elizabé, Annabelle Tattu, the brand Scalextric, and well over a dozen other painters and sculptors.

There artists all donated their time and resources and no two helmets are alike. Each is believed to be worth somehere in the order of $940 USD however this will vary as some artists are better known and therefore in more demand.

There are 98 helmets in total, most of them come on a display stand however some of them have stands that are part of their core form, such as the red helmet by Hervé Nys with six legs coming out of it.

If you’d like to read more about these helmets or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing on Artcurial. The auction is due to take place on July 17th in Monaco, and the helmets are all currently displayed at the Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection – a museum in the principality.

Images courtesy of Artcurial

