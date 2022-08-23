The Mirocopter SCH-2A is almost impossibly small, weighing only 249 lbs. Each one costs $35,000 USD, which makes them (by far) the cheapest production helicopter in the world. You can buy one on eBay right now if you’re in the mood.

Rather than the traditional helicopter arrangement of one main rotor overhead and a tail rotor in the rear, the Mirocopter SCH-2A is a coaxial helicopter – that is, it has two counter-rotating overhead rotors and no tail rotor.

Fast Facts – The Mirocopter SCH-2A

The Mirocopter SCH-2A was developed in Slovenia and subjected to a 10+ year testing regimen to finalize the design for production.

As the smallest coaxial helicopter in the world, the SCH-2A weighs just 113 kgs (249 lbs). It’s powered by a two-stroke Fiate MZ202 engine, and it has a maximum speed of 100 km/h 62 mph).

The MSRP of the Mirocopter SCH-2A is $35,000 USD, making it by far the cheapest production helicopter in the world. It’s also listed as having low operational and maintenance costs.

Because the Mirocopter is compliant with US FAR Part 103 Ultralight Vehicle rules the process of getting a license to fly it is far simpler than getting a standard helicopter license.

The Mirocopter SCH-2A

The Mirocopter SCH-2A was developed in Slovenia over a period of over a decade, from the outset the plan was to build the cheapest and one of the lightest helicopters in the world.

Above Video: This footage shows the Mirocopter SCH-2A being tested. It does seem a little too close to those power lines however the company explains that it can safely land in a space just 30 feet wide.

Despite its small size, the SCH-2A is a true helicopter with standard helicopter command inputs. Vertical thrust is achieved by collective blade pitch control of both overhead rotors.

Cyclic blade pitch control of both rotors provides directional control, and yaw control is provided by the moving tail plates. Because there is no tail rotor the SCH-2A is said to be able to lift more weight and operate out of a smaller area.

The list of potential uses for the ultralight helicopter include cattle mustering and roundups, surveying, police and fire department use, and of course, personal leisure.

The company has distributors in the USA, Korea, China, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Slovenia.

Mirocopter SCH-2A – Specifications

With a weight of just 113 kgs (249 lbs) the SCH-2A is incredibly lightweight, it can accommodate a pilot with a maximum weight of up to 124 kgs or 273 lbs for a maximum takeoff weight of 250 kgs or 551 lbs.

The maximum speed is 62 mph or 100 km/h, and the cruising speed is 50 mph or 80 km/h. The fuel tank has a capacity of 5 US gallons or 19 liters, which given the fuel use of 4.5 gallons/hour or 17 liters/hour gives a maximum flight time at cruising speed of 1 hour.

The SCH-2A has a length of 14.3 ft (4370 mm), a width of 4.9 ft (1500 mm), and a height of 8.0 ft (2450 mm).

The engine is a Fiate MZ202 dual ignition, twin cylinder, two stroke gasoline engine that produces 60 hp at 5,800 rpm.

It has a Smarteh 7″ LCD color resistive touchscreen instrument panel. Pilots can choose to display either imperial or metric units.

Buy A Mirocopter SCH-2A

If you’re a braver person than me the good news is that the Mirocopter SCH-2A is now available for sale, in fact you can buy one on eBay for US delivery today if you like.

The cost is $35,000 USD and you can visit the eBay listing here if you’d like to read more or hit that Buy It Now button.