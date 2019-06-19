The Merlin Hamlin – An Armored Kevlar Motorcycle Hoodie

The Merlin Hamlin is a Kevlar motorcycle hoodie designed to offer some of the same protections as a motorcycle jacket but in the more comfortable package.
Under the top layer you’ll find a 100% Dupont™ Kevlar® protective lining for world class abrasion resistance, a YKK jacket-to-pants connecting zipper is also included to keep the hoodie from riding up in the event of a slide, and removable CE approved shoulder and elbow armor with a pocket for an optional back protector.
The team at Merlin specifically designed the Hamlin to be a minimalist hoodie with no loud graphics or branding, it looks exactly like a normal hoodie to the unfamiliar eye and it does a great job of hiding its protective elements.
The Hamlin has a drawstring hood closure, a YKK zipper, a mesh lining for improved comfort and air circulation, a ribbed hem and cuffs, two front pockets, and it comes in either black or grey with sizing ranging from S to 3XL, the MSRP is $159 USD.
Although it should be stressed that this hoodie doesn’t offer all the protection you’d get from a fully featured motorcycle jacket, it is a great addition to the wardrobe for urban riders who don’t typically wear a full jacket the commuting or riding around town.
