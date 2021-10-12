This is the “Travel The World” bundle by the team at Lone Rider, it includes their MotoTent as well as a series of motorcycle panniers, dry bags, a tool roll, and other equipment that you’ll need before setting off on a cross country, intercontinental, or around the world motorcycle adventure.

By bundling everything together into a single package it saves the buyer money, not to mention complexity, with the full kit coming in at $2,478 USD – a cost saving of over $300 USD.

“Travel The World” Bundle Contents:

1x MotoBags set

1x Overlander bag

1x MotoTent

2x MiniBags

2x MicroBags

2x Bottle Holders

1x TallBag

1x Travel Packing Cubes set

1x Dry Bags 10+20

1x Tool Roll

1x Hydration Bladder

The Lone Rider MotoTent was designed as essentially a two-in-one shelter for both you and your adventure motorcycle, including your panniers and equipment.

It offers sleeping quarters for two adults, a separate vestibule for your panniers, and a large central covered section for your motorcycle – with a maximum ceiling height of 6’3″.

The reason the tent includes a covered section for a motorcycle is so that you can get your bike out of the weather when you need to, you can also keep it tucked away from prying eyes and fast fingers. Some owners also use the space as a livingroom with camp chairs and a table, while others still use it as a garage for working on their bike.

The tent packs down into a bag that measures in at 24″ long (60cm and 8″ wide (20cm), tipping the scales at 12 lbs or 5.44 kgs.

