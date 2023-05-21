This is the new Lego Land Rover Classic Defender, unlike some earlier versions of Lego Land Rovers this one is quick and easy to build – it also won’t break the bank with retail price of just $14.99 USD.

Now known as the “Classic Defender” to distinguish it from the new Defender that arrived in 2019 to thoroughly mixed reviews, the original vehicle to carry the nameplate remains one of the most recognizable and desirable 4x4s ever put into series production.

The rugged simplicity of the original Defender and its purely analogue driving experience have endeared it to generations of off-road enthusiasts. The Defender was the direct successor to the Series Land Rovers which first entered production all the way back in 1948 as a vehicle that would perform as a cross-between a Willys Jeep and a farmer’s tractor.

In the intervening years the vehicle would evolve through the Series I, Series II, Series IIA, and Series III with a few special versions like the Forward Control and the Lightweight.

The “Defender” nameplate was first used in 1991 to rename the earlier Ninety and One Ten models, it was felt that clearer naming distinction was needed to differentiate the model from the then-new Discovery.

Although the Defender left production in 2016 it’s proven to be one of those vehicles that just refuses to die. The Ineos Grenadier was developed as a modern successor to the Defender, sharing much of its styling, and Land Rover themselves have produced limited quantities of original Defenders like the Defender Works V8 Trophy in 2021.

This Lego Defender is perfectly suited to children (and adults) over the age of 7, and it measures in at a desk-friendly 2.5 inches (7 cm) high, 4.5 inches (12 cm) long and 2 inches (6 cm) wide. Each comes with a driver minifigure and the roof is quickly removable to make it easy to place the figure behind the wheel.

This model consists of 150 pieces and it does a good job of matching the blocky styling of the original vehicle, with the correct grille and headlights in place, a white roof, and a Land Rover badge up front.

As noted above the retail price is $14.99 USD which makes it nice and affordable for everyone, and it’ll make a good project for parents and kids, to just the adults by themselves if they feel so inclined. If you’d like to read more about this Lego model or buy one for yourself you can visit the official store here.

Images courtesy of Lego