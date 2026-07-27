This is the new Lego® Icons Jaguar E-Type, it’s an incredible 1:12 scale model that measures in at over a foot long (14.5 inches), and consists of 1,673 pieces.

The Lego® Icons series includes a number of, well, iconic vehicles from history including the Porsche 911, Shelby Cobra, Lamborghini Countach, the Back to the Future DeLorean, and even the Space Shuttle and Concorde.

The Lego® Icons Jaguar E-Type

The new Lego® Icons Jaguar E-Type isn’t just based on generic Series 1 car, it’s based on 77 RW, the now-legendary E-Type roadster that Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis drove through the night to Geneva in March of 1961, making it just in time for the show.

That car has a very specific place in Jaguar history, according to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust, 77 RW was the first production open two-seater, registered on February the 24th, 1961, and it survives today as the oldest open-top E-Type in existence.

Jaguar sent a fixed-head coupe, 9600 HP, to the Geneva launch with PR man Bob Berry at the wheel. Demand for press drives was so overwhelming that Sir William Lyons ordered a second car brought out, and Dewis was told to drop everything and get the roadster to Geneva before 10am the following morning.

He made it, but only just. The Trust puts the run at 17 hours, quite the feat for one man driving across Europe through the night in a soft-top with nothing but paper maps and a flashlight.

Dewis’ car is now held at Gaydon as part of the Trust’s collection, on permanent loan from its owner, Michael Kilgannon, and it’s typically displayed in the Collections Centre with a plaque explaining its history.

The E-Type itself was an advanced piece of engineering for its time, Malcolm Sayer shaped the bodywork, and the structure was a steel monocoque – forming the passenger compartment and rear body, with a tubular front subframe carrying the engine, steering, and front suspension.

Suspension was independent both front and rear, and it had four wheel discs with the aft units mounted inboard to reduce unsprung mass. Jaguar claimed 265 bhp from the 3.8 liter XK inline-six, and The Motor recorded 149.1 mph when it road tested 77 RW later that March.

The list price was a little over £2,000, far less than the Ferraris of the time, and the E-Type was quicker than almost all of them with the exception of the dedicated racing machines.

The Lego version of 77 RW is made up of 1,673 pieces and its difficulty level is rated at 18+, though many kids will be more than capable of it, particularly with some help from Mum or Dad. The hood hinges forward over a built-up straight-six, the doors open, the steering works, and the textile roof folds back behind the cockpit.

The trunk pops open at the push of a button and holds a five-piece tool kit. Wheels are wire-style, finished in light gray rather than chrome. There’s no sticker sheet – the badging, license plates, and other decorated details are printed directly onto the Lego blocks.

When finished, the model measures 14.5 inches (37 cm) long, 5.5 inches (14 cm) wide, and 3.5 inches (9 cm) high. Pricing is $139.99 USD with shipping from August the 1st, 2026, and pre-orders are open now.

The release falls in the 65th-anniversary year of the E-Type’s Geneva debut and Norman Dewis’ famous drive across the Continent. If you’d like to read more or order yours, you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Lego®