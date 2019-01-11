Tamiya Land Rover Defender 1:10 Scale R/C Model Kit

This Land Rover Defender 1:10 scale remote control model from Tamiya sits on a full four-wheel drive chassis with lockable differentials, oil-filled coil over dampers on all four corners, a live rear axle, and independent front suspension.

The Land Rover Defender is a 4×4 that needs no introduction, it’s a descendant of the original Series 1 Land Rover from 1948 though it was considerably refined over the intervening decades of course. The Land Rover DNA remained strong in the Series and Defender models, a new Defender is currently in the pre-release “teaser” phase and the Land Rover faithful are waiting with baited breath to see if it’s going to be a worthy successor to its iconic forebear.

Funnily enough, at the time of writing the only brand-new functioning Land Rover Defender you can buy is this 1:10 scale model version. It measures in at 457 mm long, 200 mm wide, and 214 mm high, with a 242 mm wheelbase. It features a one-piece polycarbonate body with clear windows and an external roll cage. It has a front nudge bar, rear vision mirrors, and the option of fitting LED lighting to the headlight and tail light assemblies to add to the realism.

The soft tires are fitted to matte plated wheels, and the off-road ability of the model is reported to be better than you might expect – there are communities of R/C enthusiasts who take their Tamiya 4x4s out on weekends and put them through paces any full-size 4×4 club would baulk at.

Tamiya Land Rover Defender RC Model Box

Tamiya Land Rover Defender RC Model Back

Tamiya Land Rover Defender RC Model Front

Tamiya Land Rover Defender RC Model Mirror

Tamiya Land Rover Defender RC Model Lights

Images courtesy of Tamiya USA

Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Published by Ben Branch - January 11th 2019