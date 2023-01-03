These are the original front and rear clamshell body work sections from a Lamborghini Miura S, they’ve now been welded to display stands and they’re being offered for sale – either as display pieces or potentially as spare parts for a Miura owner.

The story of how the Lamborghini Miura came to be is one of the most beloved in automotive lore, as the tale goes, Ferruccio Lamborghini was against the development of a mid-engined high-performance car and wanted to focus on luxury GT cars.

Three of Lamborghini’s top engineers had other ideas, Gian Paolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzani, and Bob Wallace worked nights and weekends developing the new car, giving it a unique transverse mid-engined layout that would become the de facto standard for supercars.

The powered rolling chassis was first shown to the world at the 1965 Turin Auto Salon where it garnered a great deal of interest from the public. Nuccio Bertone was in attendance at the show and loved the chassis, he struck a deal with Ferruccio to develop the body for it, assigning it to a young designer named Marcello Gandini.

Gandini’s incredible design has been lauded as one of the most beautiful in automotive history, and one of the most consequential. He would also go on to design the Lamborghini Countach, setting the standard for supercars in the process.

These Miura clamshells are currently finished in black primer, they’re showing signs of aging and patina and will likely need to be stripped back to the bare alloy and repainted before display or use.

As noted above they’re welded to tubular steel display frames as the moment, and it will be up to the new owner whether they remain on these frames or are removed.

They’re currently for sale on Collecting Cars out of the West Midlands in the United Kingdom, if you’d like to read more about them or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars