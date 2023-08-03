This is a Porsche 993 Turbo sculpture made entirely from woven and tied wire to a scale of approximately 1:3. Interestingly the model has rolling wheels, and the doors, trunk, and deck lid can all be opened and closed.

Frustratingly the name of the original artist seems to have been lost to the sands of time, all the seller knows is that they bought it at Techno Classica Essen in Germany in 2003 and then placed on display in their small personal museum.

The sculpture measures in at 58″ long by 24″ wide and it weighs approximately 25 pounds or 11.3 kilograms. As noted further up it does roll on its wheels, so moving it around isn’t particularly difficult, and it can be done by just a single person thanks to the low weight.

The 993 sculpture is made from tied and woven wire of varying widths and colors, it has silver wire for the exterior, copper wire for the interior, and brown wire for the engine and mechanical systems. It also has a translucent taillight panel on the rear.

Inside you’ll find a steering wheel that can be turned, a shifter, twin bucket seats, and a simulated dashboard and floor. Up front it has coiled wire headlights, a lip spoiler, and of course that opening trunk lid.

The wheels are made of tire, they then have a woven rubber layer on the outside to similar tires, and to ensure it can be rolled on any floor surface without leaving scratches. In the rear you’ll find a prominent wire spoiler, the opening deck lid, and there are two coiled wire exhaust pipes.

This unusual Porsche 993 Turbo sculpture is now being offered for sale out of Sunset Valley, Texas

