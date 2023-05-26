This is an illuminated Land Rover dealership sign that measures in at a hefty 5 feet 3 inches wide by 2 feet 9 inches tall, or approximately 160 cm wide by 84 cm tall in the French system.

This is a more modern sign, and so instead of fluorescent tubes or incandescent lightbulbs it uses internal LED fixtures. LEDs are both longer lasting and less power hungry, typically offering years of trouble free service.

Inspired by the U.S. World War II Jeep, Maurice Wilks, the chief designer at the Rover Company, created the Land Rover as a utility vehicle suitable for agricultural use. It was meant to be more versatile than a tractor and usable both off-road and on. The idea was conceived at Maurice Wilks’s farm in New Anglesey, Wales, and the prototype was built using a Jeep chassis.

The first Land Rover was officially launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show. This vehicle, known as the Series I, was incredibly successful and was in production until 1958 – despite the fact that Rover only originally intended to produce it for a few short years after the war as a stop-gap measure.

The Series I was replaced by the Series II in 1958, the Series IIA in 1961, and then by the Series III in 1971. These vehicles built upon the capabilities of the original Land Rover and were popular both for their simplicity and their off-road capability.

Land Rover launched the Range Rover in 1970, a luxury SUV designed for both on-road and off-road use. This vehicle, with its unique blend of utility and comfort, became a critically important 4×4 for the company. Land Rover launched the Defender series in 1983 (under another name initially), an evolution of the original Land Rover Series models, designed to be a tough, utilitarian off-road vehicle.

The Defender would be the last of the true descendants of the original Wilks-designed Land Rover from the late 1940s.

This large illuminated Land Rover sign weighs in at 28 lbs or 12.7 kgs. It’s currently wired with a 220 volt European-style wall plug though this can be changed, or it can have a converter added for use in the United States.

The sign has an oval shaped front with a translucent panel, it has a green background, a silver border, and silver lettering that’s lit by the LEDs from behind. For wall mounting it has a rear frame that has pre-drilled mounting holes and the seller will ship it out in a protective wooden crate.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing on Bring a Trailer here, it’s being offered for sale out of Tustin, California.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer