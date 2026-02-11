This is the SOG Key Knife, it’s a small key-sized folding knife designed to go right on your keychain and provide you with a useful little blade for use on tasks like opening mail and opening packages.

The Key Knife has a locking 1.5″ drop point blade made from 420J2 stainless steel, with a stainless steel handle in the shape of a key. It weighs less than an ounce, and the key/handle can be ordered in either a brass or black finish.

History Speedrun: SOG Knives

SOG, officially named SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, started out back in 1986. The company was founded by Spencer and Gloria Frazer and the name was a nod to the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG), the Vietnam-era special ops group whose personnel carried a distinctive combat knife that they had designed themselves.

SOG’s first knife design was a recreation of the MACV-SOG Bowie-pattern knife, but now produced for the civilian market. This knife was launched with a one-page, black and white advertisement in Soldier of Fortune magazine, and orders began to pour in immediately.

There was clearly a market for modern interpretations of classic military knives, particularly rarer models that were no longer in production. SOG next developed the SCUBA/Demolition knife, a faithful replica of one of the rarest American military knives ever made – with only 39 produced and a single known example surviving.

From there, SOG widened its scope beyond fixed blades. Over the following decades it moved into folding knives, rescue tools, and multi-tools, with Spencer Frazer acting as the central design and engineering driver behind much of the catalog.

He became known for pushing a more mechanical, feature-led approach to tools, including proprietary mechanisms that became closely associated with SOG’s multi-tool line.

The SOG Key Knife

The SOG Key Knife was developed as a small, everyday carry tool that you can add to your keychain and then largely forget about – until you need to open a letter or a package, remove a tag from a new shirt, or perform any other task that only requires a small blade.

The 1.5″ locking blade is made from 420J2 stainless steel and it comes in a key-shaped handle that can be ordered in either brass or black colorways. They Key Knife weighs less than a single ounce, and it comes with the SOG lifetime warranty.

The SOG Key Knife can now be ordered from the official SOG online store here for $11.95 USD.

Images courtesy of SOG