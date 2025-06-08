This is said to be an original OEM Honda CB450 crate engine that was forgotten in the back corner of a warehouse for 50+ years, only recently having been rediscovered and dusted off for some pictures.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Indiana as possibly the last still-in-the-factory-crate Honda CB450 anywhere in the world – I doubt even Honda has one of these still in storage.

History Speedrun: The Honda CB450

The Honda CB450, launched in 1965, was Honda’s first foray into larger displacement bikes, a bold move for a company then best known for small-displacement scooters and motorcycles. With a 444cc parallel twin and a top speed approaching 100 mph, the CB450 was Honda’s first serious swing at the dominant British 650cc twins of the era.

The CB450 marked a clear shift in the company’s ambitions, signaling Honda’s intent to compete seriously in Western markets in higher displacement classes. Just four years after its introduction the Honda CB750 would appear, and turn the motorcycle world on its head.

Nicknamed the “Black Bomber” in the United Kingdom, the CB450 earned the moniker from its deep black paint scheme and aggressive styling – it was visually and mechanically a stark contrast to the brightly colored, smaller Hondas that had defined the company’s image.

The CB450’s DOHC engine was advanced for the time, and it produced 43 bhp at 8,500 rpm – an impressive figure for a mid-sized twin and a technical leap over many contemporary competitors.

The engine design featured a 180° crankshaft, torsion bar valve springs (an unusual choice at the time), and an electric starter – then a luxury on motorcycles of this class which almost all used kickstarters.

The bike wasn’t a complete departure from tradition, it still had a tubular steel frame, telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes front and rear just like many of the bikes it would be competing against. Despite its relatively small displacement, its punchy engine allowed it to compete with much larger machines on the road.

Reception in Western markets was mixed. Enthusiasts praised the CB450 for its reliability, modern engineering, electric starter and oil-tight engine cases – traits that British twins often lacked. However, some riders found the powerband too peaky, the styling was a little unconventional, and the engine lacked the torque of the bigger British twins.

Produced until 1974, the CB450 paved the way for future Honda successes like the CB77 and the CB750. Though overshadowed by its four-cylinder descendants, the CB450 remains a critically important first link in the chain of models that would lead to Honda’s rise as a global motorcycle powerhouse.

The Honda CB450 Crate Engine Shown Here

The crate engine you see here is an original OEM spare engine for the Honda CB450, according to the eBay listing, and it remains inside its wooden crate from the Honda factory.

The listing explains that this engine was found in the back of a warehouse, where it had presumably been forgotten for decades – the CB450 left production in 1974 so the youngest this engine could be is 51 years – though it’s likely older and could be 60+.

It’s clear that it wasn’t stored particularly well, there are signs of corrosion, and if the new owner planned to actually use it they would need to plan for a full rebuild first. It seems likely that it’ll be bought by someone who wants to put it on display – in which case they’ll likely want to keep it as it is.

If you’d like to read more about it or make the seller an offer you can visit the eBay listing here. It’s being sold out of Valparaiso, Indiana and the Buy It Now price is $2,695 USD.

Images courtesy of the eBay seller