This is the “Flame Frame” Vertical Bonfire Builder from the team over at Kabin, a company that specializes in making equipment for adventures in the great outdoors.

The Flame Frame is designed to hold three split logs in the optimal position for burning, and it has a flat top designed to safely hold a variety of pots and pans for cooking, or a tin/kettle for boiling water for that all important morning coffee.

Kabin developed the Flame Frame to be as tough and simple as possible while also being tough enough to last a lifetime (or more). It’s made from bent steel rods with cast iron connectors, all finished with a black all-weather rust-proof coating.

It measures in at 14″x3.55″x17.8″ which works out to approximately 35 cm x 9 cm x 45 cm and it weighs in at 6.25 lbs or 2.83 kgs. The Flame Frame was designed and tested in Canada, a nation with famously rugged outdoors, and it takes only a minute or so to set up or pack away – once it’s cooled down of course.

One issue faced by people cooking over campfires is having somewhere to place their pots and pans. It’s possible to put them directly on the embers and wood but fires tend to resettle as they burn down, which can result in the pan sliding off and your dinner becoming a whole lot more charcoal-flavored.

The Flame Frame largely solves this problem, it allows you to cook over the fire without losing access to the fire itself. You can add or remove logs as you’re cooking, and poke the embers around to ensure you’re getting a nice even heat.

The MSRP is $49.95 USD and each is delivered in a disassembled state for easier shipping. Thanks to the small size and low weight it makes a good addition to the camping cookware collection.

Images courtesy of Bespoke Post