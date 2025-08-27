This is Magnus Walker’s 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera, it’s the 6-speed manual coupe version of the car and Magnus has owned it for the past six years or so after buying it in a Bring a Trailer auction.

The car has 73,000 miles on the clock and a slew of upgrades, making it even better than it was when fresh off the factory floor.

Fast Facts: Magnus Walker’s Porsche 911 Carrera

The Porsche 996, launched in 1997, marked a turning point for the company. It was the first 911 to adopt liquid-cooling, a necessary change to meet emissions and noise standards. Sharing development with the Boxster helped lower costs, but design choices like the controversial “fried egg” headlights sparked backlash among traditionalists.

Performance was strong across the range. The early 3.4 liter Carrera delivered 296 bhp, with 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds and 174 mph top speed. In 2002, Porsche introduced a 3.6 liter version with 315 bhp, and the lineup expanded to include Carrera 4, Targa, Cabriolet, and Carrera 4S variants.

The Turbo and GT models would make up the top of the 996’s model line. The Turbo used a 414 bhp twin-turbo Mezger engine and all-wheel drive, while the GT3 and GT2 delivered race-spec performance and still remain much in demand today.

Despite criticism, Porsche sold over 175,000 examples of the 996, making it the most produced 911 up to that time and ensuring the company’s financial stability. Magnus Walker’s 1999 Carrera featured here is Guards Red with Aerokit, upgraded suspension, and tasteful modifications.

History Speedrun: The Porsche 996

When Porsche unveiled the 996-series 911 at the 1997 Frankfurt Motor Show, the stakes could hardly have been higher. The company was in a precarious financial position during the mid-1990s, with shrinking sales and mounting development costs. The solution was a radical redesign of the 911, one that would break with decades of tradition. For the first time since 1963, the flagship sports car would abandon its air-cooled flat-six in favor of liquid-cooling. This single engineering decision defined the 996 and set Porsche on course for long-term survival, even if it came at the cost of significant controversy.

By the mid-1990s, Porsche was producing fewer than 20,000 cars annually and faced tightening global emissions and noise regulations. The aging air-cooled flat-six simply could not be developed to meet the standards required for the new century.

The 996 was engineered alongside the entry-level Boxster (986), allowing Porsche to share development costs and many components, including interior fittings, some exterior parts, and many parts of the chassis. The result was a 911 that looked and felt different to any before it – larger, more refined, and more modern, but it was not without its detractors.

Perhaps no element of the 996 is more divisive than its headlights. Known colloquially as the “fried egg” design, they combined the headlamp, turn signal, and fog light into one unit. This was both a cost-saving measure, as the lights were shared with the Boxster, and an attempt at modernizing the car’s appearance.

Traditionalists bristled at the change, seeing it as a dilution of the 911’s identity. Despite criticism, the look became a defining feature of the model until a facelift in 2002 revised the lamps with a cleaner, less amber-tinged shape. Now, over 28 years after the model was introduced, these original headlights are now considered retro, and they have their own fanbase that seems to be rapidly growing.

The first 996 Carrera was powered by a 3.4 liter flat-six producing 296 bhp and 258 lb ft of torque, with power delivered to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or 5-speed Tiptronic automatic. The car could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 174 mph – performance figures that kept it very competitive in the late 1990s sports car market.

In 2002, Porsche updated the base Carrera with a 3.6 liter flat-six rated at 315 bhp. Alongside the Carrera and Carrera 4 (the all-wheel drive version), Porsche offered the Targa, Cabriolet, and Carrera 4S models – the latter borrowing its styling cues and chassis components from the Turbo.

The Arrival Of The Turbo And GT-Series

The 996 Turbo, launched in 2000, marked a major milestone in the history of the 996, and it was the first true supercar based on the platform. It used a 3.6 liter twin-turbocharged flat-six derived from the Mezger racing engine, producing 414 bhp and 415 lb ft of torque. With all-wheel drive, the Turbo could sprint to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and reach nearly 190 mph.

Even more extreme than the Turbo were the much-loved GT variants. The 996 GT3, first offered in 1999, became the spiritual successor to the Carrera RS lineage. Powered by a naturally aspirated 3.6 liter Mezger flat-six producing 355 bhp, the GT3 was engineered for track use, with stiffer suspension, aerodynamic aids, and stripped-down interiors.

The GT2, meanwhile, upped the ante with a twin-turbocharged Mezger engine producing 476 bhp, fewer electronic safety nets, and rear-wheel drive only – making it one of the most demanding-to-drive 911s of its era.

The Infamous IMS Issues

While the Mezger-engined Turbos and GT models earned reputations for surprising durability, the standard 3.4 and 3.6-liter water-cooled engines were not without their issues. The intermediate shaft (IMS) bearing became notorious, with failures leading to catastrophic engine damage.

Though not affecting every car, the problem tarnished the 996’s reputation and continues to influence values today. That said, there are fixes in place and upgrade kits available, and even YouTube videos on how to install the improved parts yourself.

Despite the criticism, the 996 was a commercial success. Porsche sold more than 175,000 examples between 1997 and 2005, making it the most widely produced 911 up until that point in history. Perhaps more importantly, its profitability stabilized the company – enabling Porsche to expand its model range with the Cayenne SUV and later generations of 911.

Enthusiasts may have debated its styling and questioned its engineering compromises, but the 996 represents a turning point in Porsche’s history. Without it, the company would likely not have survived into the 21st century.

The Magnus Walker 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1999 Porsche 996 with 73,000 miles on the clock. It presents in excellent condition throughout, but it’s best-known as Magnus Walker’s car – the world-famous Porsche collector and enthusiast has owned it for six years – and he’s now offering it for sale.

Above Video: This short video shows Magnus Walker talking us through the car, and the additional video below shows him driving it and talking about it some more.

It’s finished in Guards Red with an Aerokit bodywork, and it has a Black full leather interior equipped with heated, fully power-adjustable seats. It has a few tasteful modifications, including Öhlins coilovers, H&R anti-sway bars, RUF pedal covers, 18″ Turbo-look wheels, and a rearview mirror with an integrated screen for the new rearview camera.

The car is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer directly out of Magnus Walker’s ownership from Newbury Park, California. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer