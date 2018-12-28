Short Film: The Cop Hunter Reading time: about 1 minute. Australian

Films

This film is the first in a series of showcases that Silodrome will be doing on filmmakers from around the world whose films include automotive or motorcycle elements. If you’re a filmmaker and you’d like to have your work featured please get in touch via the Contact Us page.

Film Description

Part observation, part memory, The Cop Hunter is a short vignette on the freedom, solace and empowerment found behind the wheel of an average vehicle pushed beyond its limits.

About The Filmmaker

Davros is a director who bridges the gap between the highly visual and the highly emotive. With a strong and diverse background in engineering, art, design and motion graphics, combined with an empathy for a broad range of humanity, Davros crafts beautiful, stylised work that is both compassionate and considered.

