This is a 6.3 liter V12 engine from a Ferrari FF, it’s capable of 650 bhp once installed in a car, with a top speed of 335 km/h (208 mph) and a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.7 seconds.

The engine is currently being offered for sale on eBay, it’s described as being in above average condition, but there’s no mention of what happened to the FF it was originally fitted to. Often these engines are sourced from cars that were crashed or otherwise damaged leaving the engine unscathed.

The Ferrari FF: Ferrari’s First All-Wheel Drive

The Ferrari FF was the first all-wheel drive production car ever made by Ferrari, the model name “FF” stands for “Four Four,” as the car is four-wheel drive and it has seating for four.

Ferrari released the FF in 2011 as a replacement for the popular 612 Scaglietti model. It was a considerable risk given the unusual shooting brake styling and non-traditional all-wheel drive system, but the car quickly proved its worth, selling well and vindicating the daring styling that had been penned by Ferrari’s Flavio Manzoni and Pininfarina.

When it debuted, the Ferrari FF had the largest displacement road-going engine ever made by the Italian automaker, the 6,262cc F140 EB V12. It was a naturally-aspirated engine with direct fuel-injection and a 65º V-angle, capable of 650 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 504 lb ft of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a version of the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Ferrari California and the 458 Italia. The four-wheel drive system was developed internally at Ferrari, it was called the 4RM system and was reportedly 50% lighter than comparable systems, and able to provide power intelligently to all four wheels, increasing or decreasing power to match available traction.

The Ferrari FF would remain in production from 2011 to 2016 with 2,291 produced in total. It was replaced in 2017 with the Ferrari GTC4Lusso – a closely related shooting brake design that used an evolved version of the FF’s V12 engine and 4RM all-wheel drive system.

The Ferrari FF V12 Shown Here

The engine you see here was removed from a Ferrari FF, it’s said to be from a 2012 model that reportedly had 20,000 miles on it.

The seller notes that it doesn’t come with the exhaust manifold, intake manifold, or mounting hardware, and that there is some damage to the valve cover on the left side, two of the pulleys are also damaged and will require replacement.

Generally speaking, this engine is most likely to be bought by a current Ferrari FF owner who wants it as a source of spares, though there is a chance it’ll be bought by someone who wants to install it into a project car and make themselves internet famous overnight.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing on eBay here. It’s being offered with a Buy It Now price of $12,959.96, down from the original price of $14,399.95, and it’s being sold out of Mount Olive, Illinois strapped to a shipping pallet.

Images courtesy of eBay Motors