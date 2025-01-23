This is a brand new, unused OEM Cadillac XLR-V 4.4 liter V8 crate engine. It remains plastic-wrapped in its shipping crate where it’s been for years – these left production back in 2009.

The XLR-V was the higher-performance version of the Cadillac XLR. Cadillacs V-series is analogous to the BMW M-series cars or Mercedes’ AMG division – they modify cars to go quicker, resulting in a higher MSRP.

The Cadillac XLR made its debut in 2003 with eye-catching styling based on the 1999 Evoq concept car. The XLR was based on the same platform as the C6 Corvette, the the GM Y platform, however the two cars share very few parts in common other than the advanced hydroformed perimeter frame.

The XLR had its own unique engine, body, interior, and suspension tuning, and it came with a power retractable hardtop. That engine was initially a naturally-aspirated Northstar V8 with a displacement of 4.6 liters, double overhead cams per bank, variable valve timing, and 320 bhp with 310 lb ft of torque.

The engineers at Cadillac’s V department went to work on this engine, reducing the displacement to 4.4 liters by reducing the bore. This step was taken in order to ensure the engine would be strong enough for what was to come next – forced induction.

An Eaton supercharger was fitted and four intercooler cores were built into the intake manifold. A series of other upgrades were made to this engine to reliably boost power up to 443 bhp and 414 lb ft of torque.

In total, Cadillac would sell 15,460 examples of the XLR and XLR-V combined across its production run, with the model leaving production in 2009. The XLR did not have a direct successor, but rumors abound that a successor is in the works, possibly with a fully-electric drivetrain.

The Cadillac XLR-V Crate Engine Shown Here

This engine is listed on eBay as a Cadillac XLR engine, however with a displacement of 4.4 liters it must be the XLR-V engine, as the standard (naturally-aspirated) V8 used in the XLR had a displacement of 4.6 liters.

The engine is an original OEM unit that’s been in storage for years in unused, brand new condition. It comes in a shipping crate wrapped in plastic and includes:

The engine block, crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, piston rings, cylinder head assembly (including valve train components), lifters, camshafts, timing gears and chain, timing chain dampener, front cover, valve covers, spark plugs, balancer assembly, flywheel, water pump, camshaft position actuators, oil pan, and oil pump.

As you can see, this list excludes a supercharger or the unique intake, so these would need to be sourced by the buyer if they wanted to run the engine in its original format.

It’s now being sold on eBay out of Burlington, Wisconsin with a Buy It Now price of $6,395 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of SLT Performance Parts