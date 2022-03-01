This book, simply titled “Ferrari,” is the Art Edition of this limited edition series with a price tag close to some secondhand Ferraris at $30,000 USD.

If you’d like to buy a new one you can’t, as all 250 of them sold out shortly after release.

Ferrari – Art Edition: The $30,000 Book

Ferrari, Art Edition was written by Giuseppe (Pino) Allievi he’s a motoring journalist and writer who has penned dozens of books and is a world renowned expert on all things Ferrari.

The book is 514 pages long and it includes exclusive stories and images from the official Ferrari Archives, and it goes into fine detail about the marque’s cars, victories, challenges, and its ongoing legacy.

The book is presented in a large stand designed by Australian industrial designer Marc Newson topped with a book case created to look like Ferrari cylinder heads with red crackle-finished valve covers reminiscent of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

It’s presented on a sculptural bookstand with TIG-welded and chrome-plated steel legs that are an homage to the polished exhaust manifolds of Ferrari’s V12 road and race cars, with six pipes on each “bank.”

When this book was released in 2018 it was offered in two variants: the first was the “Collector’s Edition” and 1,697 books were offered. The second was the “Art Edition” with just 250 being offered – the total number came to 1,947 – as Ferrari was founded in the year 1947.

All books were sold out in record time, despite the lofty $30,000 USD cost of the Art Edition books, there are far more than 250 Ferrari owners in the world after all, and none of them are short of funds.

We do rarely see the books come up for resale as is the case here, and interest is always strong as Ferrari collectors are partial to the idea of having one of these books on display in their collection.

The Ferrari book you see here is one of the 250 Art Edition books, it retains the original delivery crate for safe storage and transportation, as well as the white reading gloves, and the pre-launch “prelude” book. It remains in perfect condition, with no wear or damage.

It’s currently being offered for sale on Collecting Cars in a live online auction, if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars