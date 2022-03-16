This is a 65º V12 engine from a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, once fitted into a car it produces 533 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 434 lb ft of torque at 5,250 rpm.

As with all Ferrari engines, the V12 from the 612 Scaglietti is a work of art. It has double overhead cams operating four valves per cylinder and a displacement of 5,748cc (351 cubic inches).

The compression ratio is 11.2:1, it has a bore x stroke of 3.50″ x 3.03″, and the engine makes use of an aluminum alloy block and heads to help reduce weight.

Ferrari engineers developed the 612 Scaglietti as the company’s second all-aluminum vehicle after the 360 Modena. It has an alloy spaceframe that was developed in conjunction with Alcoa, the body was then welded into place over the top for increased rigidity.

From the outset the 612 Scaglietti was designed to comfortably accommodate four adults in a 2+2 seating configuration, with enough head and leg room for the rear passengers.

The car also has a trunk with more room than you might be used to in a Ferrari, though despite all of this extra room the car is still capable of almost touching 200 mph.

The engine you see here is due to be sold by Artcurial on the 20th of March with a price guide of $5,500 – $8,800 USD. The listing is a little light on details but we do know it comes on a red display pedestal and it looks to be largely complete.

It will probably end up on display in a Ferrari collection somewhere, however there’s also a possibility that it’ll end up being dropped into a 612 Scaglietti that needs a new engine, it might be pulled apart for parts, or it might (hopefully) get installed into something ridiculous like an AMC Gremlin.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.