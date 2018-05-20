Watch The Full Episode: Edd China’s Garage Revival: The Golf GT(I)

Edd China’s Garage Revival is a new TV series that many of us have been wanting for years, each episode is entirely dedicated to Edd (formerly the co-star of Wheeler Dealers) working on cars – with his characteristically friendly way of showing you how to do a huge variety of jobs on a wide range of cars.
This new show is a wrenchhead’s dream, as you can acquire a significant amount of knowledge while sitting on the couch watching Edd do all the work.
Episode #1 of the new series takes place in Norway, where Edd travels to help a local Norwegian (whose name I can’t spell) to drop a 16 valve engine into his Mk1 VW Golf. The job involves doing the engine swap, removing the rear drum brakes and replacing them with discs, and a few other odd jobs to get the car on the road.
If the new series gets enough support, Edd will be able to secure funding to get to work creating a full season.
Many television shows about cars or motorcycles tend to target the lowest denominator, with garbage quality rushed builds to meet arbitrary deadlines set to a soundtrack of arguing neanderthals and ’80s trailer-park-electric-guitar-whammy-bar-trash-rock.
Edd China’s Garage Revival would be a much needed breath of fresh air for petrolheads who don’t watch television at an 8th grade level.
If you like the episode, please click though to his YouTube channel here and hit the subscribe button to show him your support.
Related Posts
The Welbike and the Corgi The Indian Papoose is a small folding motorcycle based on the Welbike, which had been developed during WWII for use by commandos who were parachuting behind enemy lines and needed a way to quickly get around. The original Welbike was designed at Station IX, or the “Inter Services Research Bureau”…
Read More
The French have their own unique approach to building cars. If you don’t know what I mean just take a look at the Citroën 2CV, the Renault Twizy, anything built by Voisin, the Helicon, or the Citroen DS. Whereas the Brits, Germans, and Italians all generally chose similar paths for their four-wheeled horseless carriages the…
Read More
There are few forms of motor racing quite as fun go-karting. Karts usually aren’t that quick, but they’re typically cheap to run and maintain, accidents are unlikely to kill or maim you, and if you break down the walk back to the pits is usually only 100 yards or so. Many top notch racing drivers…
Read More
When the Shelby 427 Cobra was first unleashed to the motoring press in 1965, it was by far the fastest street-legal car in the world. Its 7-litre V8 produced 485 bhp in competition trim, and it had a tested top speed of 165+ mph. All this in a small, lightweight roadster body weighing in at 2,355 lbs….
Read More
The Honda CX500 was a significant departure from the norm for Honda. The Japanese marque had made a name for themselves by introducing the Honda CB750 and creating what would become the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (or UJM) and have its basic layout copied by the other three major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers.
Read More
Challenge for the Championship is a short documentary produced for British Leyland that covers the 1977 Formula One season. It’s largely commentated by Colin Chapman, and offers a unique look into the insight he had, it’s also interesting to note how much is the same within F1 even 40+ years later. There’s some excellent footage…
Read More