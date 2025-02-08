This is a 5.2 liter Ford Voodoo V8 that was sourced from a 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with 19,000 miles on the clock. The Voodoo was introduced in 2015 with the S550 Shelby GT350 and it was based on the Coyote V8.

The Voodoo V8 featured a wide range of upgrades, including a lightweight flat-plane crankshaft that allows it to rev faster, and to higher rpms. The engine is lighter than the Coyote 5.0 liter despite having a larger displacement, and it produces 526 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 429 lb ft of torque at 4,750 rpm.

Ford’s Voodoo V8 was developed specifically to be one of the most advanced versions of the pre-existing Coyote, which in turn was a member of the Ford Modular V8 family that dates back to the early 1990s. The Modular V8 was more advanced than many (if not most) American V8s when it was introduced as it had an aluminum block and heads, as well as overhead cams rather than pushrods.

The Voodoo V8 features double overhead cams per banks and four valves per cylinder, for 32 valves in total. The block and heads are aluminum, and the heads have been modified for optimized flow in and out of the cylinder.

The use of a flat plane crank is unusual for an American V8, as they mostly use cross-plane crankshafts, and the sound of the flat plane crank is often likened to the sound of a Ferrari V8, as they also use this crank architecture.

Each Voodoo V8 was handbuilt, it’s a naturally-aspirated engine with an almost square bore x stroke of 94mm x 93mm. It has a compression ratio of 12.0:1, hollow steel intake valves and sodium-filled exhaust valves, an 87 millimeter throttle body, a polycarbonate intake manifold with long intake runners, and 4-into-2-into-1 exhaust headers with high-flow catalytic converters and mufflers.

Upon its release in 2015, the Voodoo V8 was lauded by motoring publications across the USA for its incredible exhaust note, particularly at high rpms, and its prodigious output. Perhaps unsurprisingly a number of Shelby GT350s that were fitted with the car were crashed or otherwise damaged – but the engines never go to waste, as there is a strong secondhand market for them.

The engine you see here was taken out of a 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with 19,000 miles on the odometer, as noted in the introduction, and it’s now being offered for sale along with its Tremec 3160 6-speed manual transmission which is still attached to the engine.

It also comes with a throttle pedal, an ECU, exhaust manifolds, and the engine wiring harness. It has been crated up for simpler shipping and it’s being offered for sale out of Hamtramck, Michigan on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer