The All-New Dainese Metropolis D-WP Motorcycle Shoes

These are the new Dainese Metropolis D-WP motorcycle shoes, they’re specifically designed for use by motorcyclists and they’re certified to the CE-Cat. II EN 13634 safety standard.
Although they’re intended for urban motorcycle use Dainese were careful to style them like regular streetwear, and to ensure that they’re comfortable to walk in – unlike more traditional motorcycle boots.
While motorcycle shoes don’t typically offer the same level of protection as track-specific racing boots they do fill an important middle ground for urban riders who need to be able to spend a full day in their riding shoes before riding home in the evening.
The Metropolis D-WP motorcycle shoes feature a cowhide suede upper for comfort and abrasion resistance with canvas sections for breathability. In order to protect you in inclement weather the shoes have a waterproof D-WP interior, there’s also a breathable mesh liner, and a rubber sole for grip.
For safety the shoes have rigid inserts to protect your ankles from side impacts, they also have a leather shift guard to avoid having the shifter wear a hole in the forefoot, and there are reflective inserts to keep you visible at night time.
Dainese offer the shoes in sizes ranging from 37 to 47, with a handy sizing guide on the website to help you convert to US or other sizing systems. The three colorways on offer are black/anthracite, anthracite/fluro yellow, and carbon/fluro red.
