The Daggerfish Handreel is an all-in-one fishing kit that includes 30 yards of fishing line, hooks, lures, lead-free sinkers, and a float which are all contained within a carved wooden handreel sealed by a cork at each end.
When out in the wilderness a simple fishing kit can be the fastest and easiest way to get your hands on fresh protein.
Of course, carrying a fishing rod and tackle box is out of the question for people who are hiking, kayaking, rafting, cycling, riding a motorcycle, or those who just want to travel light.
The Daggerfish Gear Company was founded by a friendly guy named Adam who largely grew up in the American wilderness thanks to the fact that his dad was park ranger.
This upbringing imbued a great love of the outdoors within him, and he founded Daggerfish to create gear that people can use to thrive in the wild.
The Daggerfish Handreel can be ordered in a number of different configurations and in a number of different wood types. The example you see here is the least expensive at $45 USD, it has a sugar maple wood body that has a hollow center with 3.8 cubic inches of storage space.
Within this internal storage space you’ll find all the fishing tackle you’ll need for catching trout and other wild fish.
The 8 lb monofilament fishing line is wrapped around a special section at the top and the corks at each end serve two purposes – they seal the contents of the body safely and they’re a great place to embed your hook when traveling to keep the line from unraveling.
There are a few other wood choices for the handle including wild cherry and black walnut, as well as a slew of accessories if you’d like to expand your kit.
