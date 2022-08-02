The Daggerfish Handreel is an all-in-one fishing kit that includes 30 yards of fishing line, hooks, lures, lead-free sinkers, and a float which are all contained within a carved wooden handreel sealed by a cork at each end.

When out in the wilderness a simple fishing kit can be the fastest and easiest way to get your hands on fresh protein.

Of course, carrying a fishing rod and tackle box is out of the question for people who are hiking, kayaking, rafting, cycling, riding a motorcycle, or those who just want to travel light.

The Daggerfish Gear Company was founded by a friendly guy named Adam who largely grew up in the American wilderness thanks to the fact that his dad was park ranger.

This upbringing imbued a great love of the outdoors within him, and he founded Daggerfish to create gear that people can use to thrive in the wild.

The Daggerfish Handreel can be ordered in a number of different configurations and in a number of different wood types. The example you see here is the least expensive at $45 USD, it has a sugar maple wood body that has a hollow center with 3.8 cubic inches of storage space.

Within this internal storage space you’ll find all the fishing tackle you’ll need for catching trout and other wild fish.

The 8 lb monofilament fishing line is wrapped around a special section at the top and the corks at each end serve two purposes – they seal the contents of the body safely and they’re a great place to embed your hook when traveling to keep the line from unraveling.

There are a few other wood choices for the handle including wild cherry and black walnut, as well as a slew of accessories if you’d like to expand your kit.

