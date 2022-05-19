This is the first time in recent memory that such an expansive collection of Corvette Pace Cars have been offered for sale as a single package. There are 18 cars in total and they date from 1978 to 2022.

The collection was amassed by Dr Richard Foster, a lifelong fan of both Corvettes and the Indianapolis 500. He attended his first Indy 500 as a 12 year old boy in 1954 and he has remained hooked for life.

Fast Facts – The Corvette Pace Car Collection

This collection is made up of 18 Corvette pace cars, festival cars, and authorized pace car replicas that were accumulated over decades by Dr Richard Foster, a resident of New Castle, Indiana which is just 50 miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indianapolis 500 first used a Corvette pace car at the 1978 running of the event, Chevrolet then released an official pace car replica. Of a planned 2,500 cars there were actually 6,502 made – one for every Chevy dealer in the USA.

Over the decades the Corvette has become the preferred Indy 500 pace car, a number of official pace car replicas have been offered by Chevrolet in that time, as well as festival cars.

This collection is part of the 50+ cars in the private museum of Dr Richard Foster of Indiana, due to his advancing years he’s decided to offer them as a complete package, with a price guide of $1.5 million – $1.7 million USD.

Above Video: This short film by the National Corvette Museum gives an interesting insight into the history of the Corvette pace car.

Dr Richard Foster’s Corvette Pace Car Collection

In 1978 when the Corvette pace car was released as a limited edition version of the C3 it proved popular.

The model variant actually proved more popular than Chevrolet had expected – the original plan had been to make 2,500 of them but they eventually they agreed to provide one car to every Chevrolet dealer in the country, 6,502 in total.

1978 was the first year that the Corvette took on pace car duties for the Indy 500, the most watched motor race in the United States.

Although no one knew it at the time the Corvette would go on to become the most prolific pace car to be used in the race over the coming decades, and in 2002 Chevrolet became the exclusive provider of Indy 500 pace cars.

Below we have listed all of the 18 cars with just one exception, the 2022 C8 Corvette which is still out undergoing an authorized replica conversion. It will be included in the final collection when delivery takes place to the new owner.

If you’d like to read more or see the listing you’ll find it here, the cars are all due to cross the auction block with Mecum a little later this month.

⤉ 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1Z87L8S902091

Unrestored with 50 Miles Since New

Bloomington Gold Benchmark Certified

⤉ 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1G1YY678XG5905510

Unrestored with 17,342 Miles Since New

Triple Diamond Recipient

⤉ 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1G1YY32P4S5112712

One Owner and 121 Miles Since New

Bloomington Gold Benchmark Certified

⤉ 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1G1YY32G0W5119923

One Owner and 17 Miles Since New

1 of 547 Produced with 6-Speed Manual

⤉ 2003 Chevrolet Corvette 50th Anniversary Coupe

VIN: 1G1YY22G835102003

Unrestored with 10 Miles Since New

Bloomington Gold Certified

⤉ 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car

VIN: 1G1YY32G645121009

Parade Car used for 2004 Indy 500

8,942 Miles Since New

⤉ 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car

VIN: 1G1YY34U155118054

1 of 8 Official Pace Cars for 2005

5,450 Miles Since New

⤉ 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pace Car

VIN: 1G1YY26E165128746

1 of 6 Official Pace Cars for 2006

3,187 Miles Since New

⤉ 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1G1YY36U475139187

One Owner and 500 Miles Since New

1 of 500 Produced

⤉ 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

VIN: 1G1YY36WX85124521

One Owner and 3,540 Miles Since New

1 of 266 Produced

⤉ 2013 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 60th Anniversary Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1Y62DT2D5800205

One Owner and 34 Miles Since New

Supercharged LS9/638 HP V-8

⤉ 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1YL2D73E5134176

One Owner and 9 Miles Since New

LT1 6.2L/460 HP V-8

⤉ 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1YS2D68F5603726

6,152 Miles Since New

1 of 1,132 Finished in Arctic White

⤉ 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1Y12D7XH5115425

1,786 Miles Since New

LT1 6.2L/460 HP V8

⤉ 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1Y52D91K5800166

6,364 Miles Since New

1 of 39 Finished in Admiral Blue

⤉ 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1YY2D77K5108709

1,233 Miles Since New

1 of 744 Finished in Long Beach Red

⤉ 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Replica

VIN: 1G1Y72D41L5100793

2,319 Miles Since New

Z51 Performance Package

Additional information provided by The Drive