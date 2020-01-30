For Sale: An Original Concorde Air Speed Indicator

This is an original Concorde air speed indicator, it would have played a crucial role in the notoriously complex cockpit of the supersonic airliner.
The landing speed of the Concorde was 147 knots (170 mph / 274 km/h), the take off speed was 220 knots (250 mph / 402 km/h), and the cruising speed was 1,173 knots (1350 mph / 2172 km/h) – slightly over twice the speed of sound.
Since the last of the Concordes was retired in 2003 there’s been much attention given to the aircraft’s potential successors, projects like Boom Supersonic are working on all-new supersonic passenger airliners. They’re working hard on solving the problems that made the Concorde impractical for widespread use, namely the loud supersonic boom an the high maintenance costs.
The only thing that tells you that you’re moving is that occasionally when you’re flying over the subsonic aeroplanes you can see all these 747s 20,000 feet below you almost appearing to go backwards, I mean you are going 800 miles an hour or thereabouts faster than they are.
The aeroplane was an absolute delight to fly, it handled beautifully. And remember we are talking about an aeroplane that was being designed in the late 1950s – mid 1960s. I think it’s absolutely amazing and here we are, now in the 21st century, and it remains unique.
— John Hutchinson, Concorde Captain, “The World’s Greatest Airliner” (2003)
If you’d like to read more about this Concorde air speed indicator you can click here to see the listing on Artcurial. It’s estimated to sell for between €3,000 and €5,000, and it will be offered for sale on the 8th of February in Paris.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Triumph TS8-1 Prototype was released as a last-gasp effort by the struggling British motorcycle marque in 1981 as a touring motorcycle to compete with the likes of the BMW R100RT. Triumph has built some of the most famous motorcycles in the world over the course of their history, and most Triumph models will be…
The 1965 running of the 24 Hours Of Le Mans saw a battle of the ages running between Ford and Ferrari, but further down the field there were equally hard fought dogfights between teams running far less powerful cars. The specially prepared Triumph Spitfires with their aerodynamic bodywork and comprehensively modified engines were set to…
This Land Rover Series 2A LWB (long wheelbase) has been through a comprehensive nut-and-bolt restoration by the talented team at Cool n’ Vintage for a world famous client – Deus Ex Machina. Impressively this is the 86th Land Rover rebuilt by Cool n’ Vintage over the past few years, the Portuguese company has become…
The Ford Escort RS Cosworth is one of the most beloved British-Fords of its era, it was developed for rally, with the homologation requirements meaning that a road-going version was also offered to the general public. Despite the relatively high cost, the exorbitant insurance premiums, and the famously aggressive turbo lag the Escort RS Cosworth…
Introduction The Austin-Healey Sprite’s most famous and perhaps most endearing feature was its uncanny resemblance to Kermit the Frog: and in fact both the car and the puppet were created around the same time with Kermit making his first appearance in 1955 and the “Frogeye” Sprite entering production and making its first public appearance in…
The Reliant Robin is one of the most famous little cars in Britain, the three-wheeler became a global celebrity after multiple appearances as Mr Bean’s nemesis, and after a Top Gear episode that featured Jeremy Clarkson repeatedly flipping one onto its roof for comedic effect. Reliant Motors built three-wheeled cars from 1935 till 2001, they…