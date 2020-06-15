Outdoor Survival Essentials: The Brunton Lensatic Compass – $17 USD

This Lensatic Compass by Brunton is designed for taking accurate bearings, allowing you to pinpoint and record the bearing of a distant object quickly and accurately.
Even in the age of GPS a good lensatic compass is an essential part of any gear bag for outdoors navigation, not only as a backup method of navigation but also so you can take bearings on things like signal flares, rising smoke, or other distant points that may not last long.
The Lensatic Compass works in a way somewhat similar to a rifle sight, you fold out the front and rear sights, line the sights up on your distant target point, and take a compass bearing – all in a matter of seconds.
Brunton have been making compasses since 1894 when D.W. Brunton, a geologist and mining engineer, hired a watchmaker in Colorado to create his invention – the Pocket Transit Compass. This compass was well-built and reliable, it became the de facto compass of geologists, prospectors, engineers, lumberjacks, and other professionals that needed a compass they could trust with their life.
The modern day Brunton Lensatic Compass has a painted all-metal body, a liquid-dampened compass with luminous points for low-light visibility, a traditional thumb loop for steady sighting, two degree graduations, a straight edge for use on a map, and it’s designed to be pocket-sized for easy stowage.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is the Lego version of the 1985 Audi Sport quattro S1, unlike many more curvaceous classic cars the boxy Sport quattro S1 is perfectly suited for immortalization in Lego form. Although it’s often typed…
Moto-Lita is a British company that has built classic steering wheels for many of the world’s most desirable cars, including the legendary AC Cobra. Simon Green started the company back in 1956 after many years…
GRD Watches have made a name for themselves in recent years for their unusual, motor racing inspired timepieces that are based on speedometer and tachometer designs from classic sports cars. The company was started…
The Coleman CT200U mini bike was developed in the style of classic American mini bikes from the mid-20th century, a simple form of two-wheeled motorized transport that would be the first stepping stone for many…