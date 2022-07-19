This is the Belstaff Mansion Shirt, it’s an impact and abrasion resistant shirt specifically developed for urban motorcyclists who don’t want the bulk of a traditional motorcycle jacket.

Each of these shirts is made from a high-tenacity poly/cotton canvas blend, high-tenacity materials are so named because of their exceptional abrasion and puncture resistance, which makes them ideal for motorcycle use.

In order to keep the shirt as comfortable as possible, it’s been fitted with a checkered cotton lining on the body, so you can wear it comfortably as a single layer, or as a base layer under another jacket or hoodie.

The front of the Belstaff Mansion Shirt has a full-length metal zipper, this is then covered with a flap that is secured with brass snaps to assist with wind resistance. The cuffs are adjustable, and the two chest pockets are also secured with brass snaps to keep the firmly closed when riding.

The shirt has lower side jet pockets and inside facing jet pockets, closed by coil zip, and the shirt collar can be secured with the two hidden snaps located under it. For impact protection against the most common form of urban accidents the shirt has CE removable soft protectors in the shoulders and elbows.

Belstaff was originally founded in 1924 by Eli Belovitch and his son-in-law Harry Grosberg in Staffordshire, England. The company name was formed by combining Belovitch’s surname with the name of their town – Belovitch-Staffordshire.

The company is best-known for their weatherproof waxed cotton jackets and other clothing items that were used extensively by the general public long before modern water-resistant materials like GoreTex were invented.

Today Belstaff has a combination of both motorcycle-specific gear and apparel, as well as a more fashion-conscious line of regular clothing for non-riders.

