This is the new Lego® Technic version of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, it’s made up of 723 pieces and it measures in at 10 inches (26 cm) long, 5.5 inches (14 cm) wide, and over 6 inches (15 cm) high when completed.

The attention to detail on Lego® Technic kits is always excellent, and things are no different for the Wrangler Rubicon, it has working steering and suspension, and even a V6 engine under the hood with pistons that move up and down as it rolls along.

History Speedrun: The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon debuted in 2003 as the most trail-focused factory-built version of the modern Wrangler platform. It was engineered from the outset for serious off-road use rather than just as a cosmetic option package.

The Rubicon was named after California’s Rubicon Trail, regarded by many as one of the most demanding legal off-road 4×4 routes in North America. Each one left the factory with front and rear locking differentials, low-range transfer case gearing specifically for rock crawling, and uprated axles front and back designed to survive severe use.

All of these upgrades were factory-developed and warranty-backed – a key distinction that made the Rubicon attractive to buyers who wanted genuine trail capability without the need for aftermarket modifications that could void the warranty.

As the Wrangler Rubicon evolved through the TJ, JK, JL, and current generations it would always remain the benchmark trim level for off-road performance within the lineup.

Modern Wrangler Rubicons continue that same winning formula, current models have heavy-duty Dana axles, electronically locking differentials at both ends, and an electronically disconnecting front sway bar that increases suspension articulation at the push of a button from the driver’s seat.

A low-range transfer case delivers a special crawl ratio optimized for slow, controlled progress over uneven rocky terrain, and it has increased ground clearance with aggressive approach and departure angles allowing the Rubicon to tackle obstacles that stop lesser Jeeps in their tracks.

The Lego® Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

This is the new Lego® Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, it was developed to showcase the engineering of the original, and it even comes with a little rubber duck for “ducking” – a tradition in the Jeep community where a duck will be placed on a strangers Jeep to show admiration for it.

The kit is made up of 723 pieces and it’s suitable for people 10 years old and older, though I suspect many who buy it will be well over the age of 18. As noted in the introduction, the kit measures in at 10 inches (26 cm) long, 5.5 inches (14 cm) wide, and over 6 inches (15 cm) high when completed.

It has working steering and suspension, and open top, a detailed interior, and when you open the hood you’ll find a V6 engine with pistons that move as the vehicle rolls forwards and backwards.

It’s going to be available to buy direct from the official Lego® store here on March 1st with an MSRP of $64.99 USD.

Images courtesy of Lego and Stellantis