Documentary: Look at Life – Vintage Models

The Look at Life series of short documentaries were produced in the 1960s to offer a glimpse into parts of society that might otherwise never be seen by the average Brit. This film, titled Vintage Models, is a look into the world of classic car enthusiasts – as they were in 1963.
It’s interesting to look back at the similarities between the vintage car world in 1963 and the same world today, people are still hunting through junkyards for parts, attending meet ups, going on club rides and racing on the weekends.
While watching the film it’s worth keeping an eye out for the 21 litre 1907 car capable of 200 hp and 100 mph – it’d be interesting to know where it ended up.
