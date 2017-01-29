The Development of the Jaguar V12 Engine

The story of the first Jaguar V12 is an interesting one, the project initially started in 1954 with a view to using the powerplant in a Le Mans endurance racer, but it was mothballed before being restarted in the mid-60s by a team headed by Walter Hassan.
In this film, Walter Hassan and Harry Mundy spent just under 20 minutes explaining the 60° SOHC V12’s design. It’s a fascinating look into the thought process and the internal workings of the engine, and although the film ends a little abruptly it’s well-worth watching.
