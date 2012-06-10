1970 Giugiaro Porsche Tapiro

The Packard Royal Streamliner Roadster is a one-off custom car fitted with a supercharged 1600 hp Packard V12 capable of putting down 3,000 ft lbs of torque at the rear wheels, and measuring in at 31 feet, 6 inches in length, and 13,200 lbs on the scales. Chip Foose worked closely with Rodney Rucker on…
Read More
The Honda Bol d’Or was a version of the CB900F that was named after the famous French Bol d’Or motorcycle endurance race, Honda had won the race in 1969, 1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1981 – helping to put the Japanese marque on the map for performance motorcyclists in Europe and around the…
Read More
Bandit 9 is a custom motorcycle garage that can lay claim to building genuinely unique bikes – a rare thing in and of itself. The head of Bandit 9 is Daryl Villanueva, a designer and custom builder who started the company in Beijing, before moving it to Vietnam. The EDEN series of Honda Supersport-based bikes takes…
Read More
The APAL-Porsche 1600GT is a rare Belgian-built sports car from the 1960s that used a VW Beetle floorpan, a Porsche 356 engine (Type 616/7), with a Porsche gearbox, wheels, brakes, seats, and dashboard instruments. The design of the APAL coupe was influenced strongly by the 1959 Porsche Carrera Abarth, and with the APALs light kerb…
Read More
The Jeep Wagoneer is credited by many with being the first luxury SUV, long before the term SUV was created, and decades before the genre became one of the most popular in the automotive world. It stayed in production from 1962 till 1991 – an astonishing 28 years, and the third longest production run in…
Read More
Blair Bunting is an Emmy nominated photographer who decided to try his hand at automotive photography because of his own love of cars, and his desire to create some wall art for his house. Blair’s work has an instantly recognisable feel to it, and he’s been hired by some of the largest brands in the…
Read More