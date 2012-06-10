1970 Giugiaro Porsche Tapiro Reading time: less than a minute. Cars

1970 saw Giorgetto Giugiaro of Ital Design reveal his 4th concept car, the 1970 Giugiaro Porsche Tapiro. The car was designed with double gull-wing doors and was based on the Porsche 914 chassis using the same 2.4 litre flat-6 producing 220 bhp and 7200 rpm.

The ’70s were the golden age of the “wedge” car design with a number of other concepts following in the footsteps of the Porsche Tapiro, in fact the iconic Ferrari Modulo was also released in 1970.

