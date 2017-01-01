1970 Rickman Triumph Métisse British

Off Road The Rickman Triumph Métisse is a quintessentially British motorcycle, and it showcases some of the best individual components the UK had to offer during the time of its construction, all under one fuel tank. The name Métisse was chosen because it's a fancy French way of saying "mongrel", which the Rickman brothers felt was an ideal…

Icon 1000 Retrograde Boots American

Clothing

Gear The new Icon 1000 Retrograde Boots have styling that's both a little retro, and a little futuristic. This makes them suitable for both modern and classic motorcyclists – a cross-genre capability that's quite rare, while still offering excellent protection for feet and lower legs. Each Retrograde has a full-grain leather upper, a slip resistant sole,…

The Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa Cars

Films Those of us who remember the '80s will recall a few cultural icons – things like keyboard guitars, huge hair, ill-advised neon clothing, and men wearing fingerless gloves for no clear reason. At the other end of the spectrum was the likes of Miami Vice and the Ferrari Testarossa. The popularity of Miami Vice can…

The Homemade Gin Kit American

Gear

Taste The Homemade Gin Kit allows those of us who've always wanted to be moonshiners the chance to make our own personal firewater, and then offer it to unsuspecting guests as a refreshment. Each Homemade Gin Kit contains two 375ml glass bottles, a fine stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, a tin of Juniper berries,…

Steve McQueen's 1912 Harley-Davidson X8E Big Twin American

Motorcycles Steve McQueen's love of cars and motorcycles is extensively documented, during his lifetime he rode, raced, and collected a huge array of vehicles – both modern and vintage. Although he's probably better associated with motorcycles from European marques like Triumph and Husqvarna, McQueen owned a number of American bikes – in fact his first motorcycle…

Sullivans Cove French Oak Cask Single Malt Australian

Whiskey In 2014 the talented team of whisky makers at Sullivans Cove in Tasmania managed a feat never before achieved by a distillery outside of Scotland or Japan – they won the exceedingly competitive World Whiskies Award for the world's best single malt whisky. Australia's whisky distilleries are more famous outside the country than within, with most…

Documentary: A Spark In Time On The Firing Line American

Films A Spark In Time On The Firing Line is a 1962 film about automobile ignition systems and spark timing, it was produced for Champion by Portafilms, and they made sure to present it in such a way that it'd be understandable to anyone – not just electrical whizzes. Even the most ardent car nuts are…

BMW K1100 LT Cafe Racer BMW

Motorcycles The BMW K1100 LT had the unique distinction of being fitted with the largest engine ever bolted to a BMW motorcycle when it was released in 1991. As with all the K100 series BMWs, the engine is a 4 cylinder unit laid on its side, with the valves on the bike's left and the crank…

Ewan McGregor's Indian Larry Panhead Chopper American

Motorcycles There are few (if any) chopper builders of the modern era held in higher esteem than the late Indian Larry, he strictly built bikes that were meant to be ridden rather than trailered around to shows, and his favourite engine (despite his name) was the Harley-Davidson Panhead. Indian Larry's early life was difficult, he suffered…

The Biltwell Gringo American

Gear

Helmets In 2013 Biltwell turned the vintage and classic motorcycle world on its head by releasing a retro-styled helmet built using modern materials to modern DOT-safety standards. People had been wanting a helmet like this for years, and some had gone so far as to buy vintage helmets and have them refurbished – although obviously this…

1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R Cars

Japanese The Nissan Skyline GT-R first appeared in 1969, however the GT-R as we currently know it made its first appearance 20 years later in 1989. This was the first Skyline with the magic combination of 6 cylinders, two turbos, and all-wheel drive. Known as the R32, the 3rd generation Skyline was a dominant force wherever…

Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes Boots

Gear

Italian The new Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes have been developed by the Italian company to look just like regular streetwear, cleverly hiding both a Gore-Tex breathable waterproof membrane and enough protection to earn it CE – Cat. II – 89/686/EEC certification. Each Dainese Street Darker boot has rigid inserts on ankles as well as…