This is a Fusconeta Mini Bike, it’s been designed to look like a motorized Volkswagen Beetle front fender, and the originals actually were, but these new models are made with fiberglass Beetle fenders to lower weight.

One of the first people to create a Beetle mini bike was Brent Walter, who made a matching pair five years ago after restoring his Beetle and being left with two spare fenders.

The Walter design made use of steel Beetle fenders that were fitted with a headlight up front, and a tail light on the rear. They were then modified to accommodate a seat and a set of handlebars, with a small mini bike underneath to provide motive power.

Since this time a number of other versions of the design have been made, and now the Fusconeta Mini Bike has entered limited production, providing people an easy way to order one if they don’t have the skills or time to build their own.

Each of these is built around a small mini bike with a powdercoated box section steel frame, it has no front or rear suspension, just the flex offered by the wide front and rear tire sidewalls.

Power is provided by a Predator 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a centrifugal clutch, sending power to the rear wheel via chain final drive. These Predator engines are made in China, however they’re said to be based closely on Honda designs.

The mini bike is fitted with a disc brake and it rides on wide go kart tires, which will make sourcing replacements nice and easy when the time comes. It has a single lever on its chrome handlebars, for operating the disc brake, and it comes with dual rear vision mirrors, tan grips and an adjustable tan seat.

This unusual mini bike is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum on the 11th of July. The bodywork is finished in blue and white, and it comes with both a headlight and taillight. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum