Vintage Drag

I’m fairly sure that the image above captures the exact moment that the driver’s foot came off the gas pedal. It looks to me like they’re bicycle tires on the front end but I’m convinced that they can’t be. No one is that crazy.

Related Posts

1963 Porsche T6B 356 Carrera 2 GT Cars

German

Porsche

Racing

Rare The Porsche 356 Carrera 2 GT was to be one of the final and most powerful racing iterations of the venerable model that had been largely responsible for taking Porsche from an unknown marque to a household name. Porsche had released the 356 in 1948 and although the company had made a limited number of… Read More

1973 Iso Grifo Series II American

Cars

Italian A Brief History of the Iso Grifo The Iso Grifo was developed by a dream team of Italians in the 1960s, the body design was penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the engineering was done by Giotto Bizzarrini, and the whole thing was overseen by Iso chief executive Renzo Rivolta. Bizzarrini is famous for his development work on… Read More

Carroll Shelby’s Personal Shelby Mustang GT350H American

Cars

Rare

Shelby In 1966 an unusual agreement was made between Ford and the Hertz rental car company to deliver 1,003 examples of the Shelby Mustang GT350 for rental use by Hertz’s clientele. It was to be a double-barrelled marketing strategy that would boost the reputation of Hertz, and for Ford it would get huge numbers of people… Read More

Maddox Pulsejet Motorcycle American

Engineering

Motorcycles Robert “Rocketman” Maddox has been building pulsejet-powered vehicles since the 1990s, and is now considered one of the world’s foremost experts on pulsejet design and construction. Robert first became interested in pulsejets after taking up skydiving, and becoming curious about the mysterious engines that powered the German V-1 buzz bombs during the Second World War…. Read More

1933 Morgan Super Sports Three-Wheeler British

Cars

Rare A Short History of the Morgan Three-Wheeler The Morgan Motor Company was established in 1910 and it’s survived where many hundreds of other small companies have failed – largely by weaponizing its eccentric British heritage. Morgan was originally founded by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan, more commonly known as HFS, to sell his unusual but enduringly popular three-wheeled… Read More