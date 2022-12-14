This is this Vagabond Rooftop Tent from the Roam Adventure Co., it was developed to fit to almost any roof rack quickly and easily, and to offer a set up time of just a few minutes when you’re ready to pitch camp for the night.

The Roam Adventure Co. was founded in 2017 by four friends in Austin, Texas who wanted to build the kind of gear they needed when on adventures. In the years since the company has grown rapidly, they now offer a range of tents, rooftop tents, awnings, cases, and coolers.

The Vagabond Rooftop Tent is made from a rugged polycotton ripstop fabric and it comes with a robust diamond-weave nylon rainfly, it has a 1-inch internal aluminum frame structure that allows it to be easily folded open or closed.

A series of skylight windows have been integrated into the walls and roof to offer skylight views and good ventilation in the summer, all of them also have bug-proof mesh to keep the critters out.

Inside the tent you’ll find a 3-inch high-density foam mattress that can sleep two to three people, and it has an anti-condensation mat to keep things dry even in hot and humid weather.

This tent is fitted to your roof rack using aluminum extrusions on the base with universal sliding brackets and bolts, meaning it can accommodate a variety of different lengths and widths. It comes with a telescoping aluminum ladder for easy access, and this model comes with an annex that offers considerably more space at ground level.

The tent is currently being offered by the outfitters over at Huckberry with an MSRP of $2,399 USD, which includes the rooftop tent, all required fittings, the ladder, and the annex. Shipping in the continental USA is $50 USD.

Images courtesy of The Roam Adventure Co.