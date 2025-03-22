This is a 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser VX Turbo 70 series, it’s short-wheelbase two-door powered by a four-cylinder 2.4 liter turbo diesel, and it has a 5-speed manual transmission along with a dual-range transfer case.

Now that they’re entering vintage status the Land Cruisers of this era have been seeing their values climb in recent years. Tidy, well-kept examples like this tend to fetch a premium and the turbo diesels are always popular thanks to their torque and their fuel efficiency.

Introduced in 1984, the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series replaced the 40 Series and became a popular off-road vehicle for various industries and civilian use also. It has been offered in multiple body configurations, including two-door and pickup versions, and continues to be produced today due to its seemingly undying global demand.

The 70 Series has been used in remote and harsh environments due to its tough, body-on-frame construction, live axles, and off-road capabilities. Its simple interior focuses on practicality, with easy-to-clean surfaces and minimal technology, making it highly durable and suitable for industries like mining, agriculture, and aid.

The featured 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser VX Turbo has 141,785 miles and has been in the UK and Ireland. It’s described as a well-maintained, usable example with service records. It will be auctioned on March 22nd with a price guide of £15,000 – £18,000 ($19,425 – $23,310 USD).

History Speedrun: The Land Cruiser 70 Series

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series is a four-wheel-drive vehicle that was first introduced in 1984 to succeed the wildly popular 40 Series. Toyota intended the 70 Series to serve as a reliable utility vehicle suitable for off-road use, industrial and agricultural use, and military applications.

Perhaps most importantly, the 70 Series offered all the practicality and off road ability of the earlier 40 Series, while adding a slew of modern conveniences, making it much more pleasant to use as a daily driver.

Much like the earlier models, the 70 Series was available in several different body configurations. These included short-wheelbase two-door vehicles such as the BJ70 and LJ70, mid-wheelbase variants like the BJ73 and BJ74, and long-wheelbase wagons including the HZJ76 and VDJ76. Pickup versions like the the HZJ79 and VDJ79 have proven particularly popular in markets like Australia and Africa due to their cargo capacity, reliability, and their reliability.

Mechanically, the Land Cruiser 70 Series uses a traditional body-on-frame design with a steel ladder-frame chassis. It rides on live front and rear axles combined with leaf springs in earlier models, and coil springs on select newer versions. Live axles are often preferred for off road use, and their toughness makes them ideal for use in both developing nations and in agricultural settings.

Throughout its production, the 70 Series was offered with a variety of engines. Initially, engines like the naturally aspirated 3.4 liter diesel 3B and the 4.2 liter diesel 2H were standard. Later engine options included turbocharged diesel models such as the 1HD-T and the naturally aspirated 1HZ inline-six. Recent versions feature a modern 4.5 liter turbocharged V8 diesel (1VD-FTV), offering more power and torque with improved emissions and fuel efficiency.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series remains popular internationally and it’s still in production today. It’s widely used in Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and parts of Latin America. The vehicle is favored by industries such as mining, agriculture, forestry, and humanitarian aid organizations, due to its ability to operate reliably in difficult terrain and harsh climates.

Perhaps one unintended consequence of all this is that it’s also become popular with militant organizations and drug cartels, much to the chagrin of Toyota’s global PR team Land Cruisers and Hiluxes can often be seen on the nightly news in various conflict zones.

The interior of the 70 Series has always emphasized practicality rather than luxury, though it did offer much more comfort than its predecessors. Seats are typically upholstered in vinyl or cloth, while dashboards and trim materials are designed for simplicity and ease of cleaning. Instrumentation is simple and clear, providing basic driver information without excessive technology or complexity in the interests of offering better electrical system reliability.

Over time, Toyota introduced limited updates to safety and convenience features, including things like airbags, improved climate control, and updated audio systems.

The long-term success of the 70 Series is also evident in its resale value, which remains high in most global markets. Toyota’s continued production and occasional reintroduction of models in certain markets, including Japan in 2014, reflect strong global demand for the model – demand that only seems to be growing over time as competing vehicles become ever more complex.

In off-road tests, the Land Cruiser 70 Series excels due to its tough build quality, good ground clearance, live axles, and optional locking differentials. It’s known for its reliability in remote, difficult environments – where other vehicles often struggle.

The 70 Series Land Cruiser Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a two-door, short-wheelbase Toyota Land Cruiser VX Turbo, and a member of the 70 Series family. These have become hugely collectible in recent years, particularly in places like the United States and Australia where they enjoy a cult following.

This particular 70 Series was sold new to an owner in the UK, it then spent a few years in Ireland before being brought back to the UK where it currently resides. It’s now showing 141,785 miles on the odometer, meaning that by Toyota standards the initial run-in period is almost over.

The vehicle is said to come with various invoices for consumables and old MOTs and the listing says that it’s an honest usable example that is reported to drive well. It’s now due to be auctioned by Iconic Auctioneers on the 22nd of March with a price guide of £15,000 – £18,000 or approximately $19,425 – $23,310 USD.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers