A Complete Toolkit For A Ferrari 275 GTB – $9,000 USD Reading time: about 1 minute. Classic Cars

Gadgets

Gear

Tools

This is a complete, original toolkit for a Ferrari 275 GTB and as you can tell, the Ferrari factory didn’t skimp on the essentials when putting it together. The kit contains a set of wrenches and screwdrivers, and a special wrench for adjusting the carburetors.

Toolkits like this are highly desirable as they’re an absolute essential for any Ferrari 275 GTB owner who wants to ensure that his or her car is complete, particularly if they intend to enter it for judging in concours events.

The toolkit unrolls to show a Battaini jack with a ratchet and handle, a Hub Puller, a rare Philips bulb and fuse box (complete), Beta Wrenches N.55 (complete set), pliers, a Carello oil filter wrench, a Weber carburettor wrench, a spark plug wrench (20.8), a Screwdriver V 12000 Set, a Screwdriver Wood Set, a steel hammer (500g), a lead hammer, a Pirelli fan belt, and a Bellux Roadside Reflector in its original plastic sleeve.

Bonhams are estimating that it’ll sell for between £5,000 and £7,000 (approximately $6,400 to $9,000 USD) when it crosses the auction block in London on the 3rd of December, though it’ll likely fetch closer to the higher figure if not more depending on who’s in the room.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.