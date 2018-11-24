A Complete Toolkit For A Ferrari 275 GTB – $9,000 USD

This is a complete, original toolkit for a Ferrari 275 GTB and as you can tell, the Ferrari factory didn’t skimp on the essentials when putting it together. The kit contains a set of wrenches and screwdrivers, and a special wrench for adjusting the carburetors.
Toolkits like this are highly desirable as they’re an absolute essential for any Ferrari 275 GTB owner who wants to ensure that his or her car is complete, particularly if they intend to enter it for judging in concours events.
The toolkit unrolls to show a Battaini jack with a ratchet and handle, a Hub Puller, a rare Philips bulb and fuse box (complete), Beta Wrenches N.55 (complete set), pliers, a Carello oil filter wrench, a Weber carburettor wrench, a spark plug wrench (20.8), a Screwdriver V 12000 Set, a Screwdriver Wood Set, a steel hammer (500g), a lead hammer, a Pirelli fan belt, and a Bellux Roadside Reflector in its original plastic sleeve.
Bonhams are estimating that it’ll sell for between £5,000 and £7,000 (approximately $6,400 to $9,000 USD) when it crosses the auction block in London on the 3rd of December, though it’ll likely fetch closer to the higher figure if not more depending on who’s in the room.
If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new Adidas TrackStar XLT Performance Driving Shoes are designed to fill a niche that is potentially huge, but seems largely unfilled at the moment – driving shoes that look like regular street shoes. No one wants to wear a full pair of race boots when they go for a Sunday drive, but the improved…
The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself. Motorcycle Rain Suits Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn….
The BSMC x Ethen Scrambler Goggles are a collaborative effort between the world-famous Bike Shed in London, and Ethen, a company known for making some of the best goggles in the world for sports ranging from skiing to motorcross. The Scrambler Goggles have a curved UV-protective and photochromic lens that automatically tints in direct sunlight,…
The Eton FRX5-BT is an emergency survival radio that can be powered by batteries, or by the front-mounted hand-crank if the batteries run out before the crisis is over. With AM/FM/NOAA Weather Band as well as S.A.M.E. and NOAA Weather alerts, the Eton FRX5-BT is designed for use during a multitude of disaster situations including hurricanes,…
Don’t Die In The Woods claim that this is the “World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent”, and as far as we can tell, they’re right. Each tent is made from NASA-developed extra-thick HeatFlex™ mylar, with a bright orange outer section to help attract rescue crews, and the silver heat-reflecting side facing inwards. Mylar reflects as much…
The Anker PowerPort Solar Charger is designed to keep your devices charged when camping, traveling overland, or otherwise off the grid. It has dual USB ports capable of charging almost any portable device including iPhones, Android devices, iPads and tablets, cameras, GPS units, flashlights and more. With an MSRP of $59.99 USD it offers an affordable,…