Skram Threes: Impact Protective Motorcycle Sunglasses

These are the Skram Threes, they’re sunglasses developed from a blank slate for motorcycle use, and they’re designed to take the impact of rocks or other flying objects at speed. They can also be fitted with Transitional lenses that adapt to the light levels around you.

Skram was founded in Australia in 2019 with a sole mission – to bring highly capable, impact resistant sunglasses to market that looked indistinguishable from regular street sunglasses.

Many motorcyclists ride with sunglasses, however normal eyewear isn’t designed to handle incoming rocks at 80+ mph. Mark and the team at Skram started with cellulose acetate frames and paired them with shatterproof and impact resistant polycarbonate lenses that have a scratch resistant hard coating.

These lenses can be ordered your choice of polarized or Transitional (clear/tinted or yellow/tinted) lenses, and you can choose between black, Havana (similar to tortoiseshell), or clear frames. All lenses offer 100% UV protection and each pair of sunglasses comes with a case, keyring, a microfiber cloth, and an adjustment tool.

Anyone who’s been riding motorcycles for a significant length of time will have stories to tell you about rocks, bugs, or other debris hitting them when riding. These incidents can result in painful welts when they happen on your body, but they can be devastating when they hit your eyes.

Many riders will pop open their shield when riding to cool down thanks to the increase airflow, this is fine if you have a drop down visor, googles, or impact resistant sunglasses on, but it can be life changing to take a rock to the eye at highway speeds with no protection.

The Skram Threes sunglasses are compliant with the AS/NZS 1067.1-2016 safety standard, and the company ensures each model they offer is tested to destruction before it’s released for sale. Shipping costs $10 AUD within Australia, and $20 AUD for international deliveries.

