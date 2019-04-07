Short Film: South Africa to Ireland in a Vintage Alfa – Dargle to Dargle

South Africa to Ireland in a Vintage Alfa is a short film that tells the story of Jethro Bronner’s journey across the length of Africa and Europe as he drove his Alfa Romeo step-nose from The Dargle South Africa, to Dargle in Ireland.
Jethro is an Alfaholic whose lifelong ambition was to get his own step-nose, a nickname given to the Giugiaro-designed Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT, GTC, and Sprint GT Veloce which all had a characteristic 1/4 inch “step” between the leading edge of the hood and the nose of the car. It’s commonly known as the “scalino” (step in Italian) and either “step-nose” or “step-front” in English.
All step-noses are powered by the inimitable Alfa Romeo inline-4 cylinder DOHC engine, a much loved motor that was offered in sizes from 896cc all the way up to 2056cc over the course of its production run.
Jethro’s journey in his rebuilt Alfa took him from South Africa up through Zimbabwe and past Victoria Falls into Zambia and on up through the eastern side of the African continent. Once he got up into Egypt he drove across the Sinai into Israel and from there he took a car ferry across the Cyprus and Greece. Once into Europe he spent weeks driving across the continent eventually ending up in Ireland, and from there into England.
The idea of driving any vintage car on a trip like this is gutsy, but doing it alone in a car you just finished rebuilding is borderline certifiable and deserves much respect.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Goodwood Revival is one of the most important vintage motoring events in the world, it takes place each year usually in early September at the historic Goodwood Circuit in southern England near the coastal town of Chichester. The Goodwood Circuit The Goodwood Circuit started life as the RAF Westhampnett airfield, built during WWII. The…
Introduction: The GMC Motorhome The GMC Motorhome is a six-wheeled embodiment of the zeitgeist of its age – for those who did not live through the post-war 1950’s to 1970’s era it is likely that they will not really grasp the level of creative freedom that was unleashed. The younger generations may realize that the…
Showroom Stock racing is exactly what it says on the box, cars are strictly limited to factory fresh condition with no performance modifications allowed. Only safety mods are permitted, typically limited to a roll bar, fire extinguisher, and multi-point driver restraints. This particular race was never televised and you can hear the commentators slipping between…
The Bedford CA Dormobile camper provided thousands of middle class British families with their own mobile holiday homes in the 1950s and ’60s. Campers and caravans would flood the British motorways during the summer holidays, much to the chagrin of regular motorists. Holidaymakers would head north, east, south, and west – some to the coast…
We can unreservedly say that the Shelby GT350 H is the most desirable ex-rental car in history. They were created for a partnership between Ford and Hertz Car Rentals to promote the automaker and their still-new Mustang model – particularly the high-performance Shelby variant. The 1966 Shelby GT350 H The original Shelby GT350 Mustang was…
The new Lego Ford Mustang model features 1,471 parts and measures in at 3” (10 cm) high, 13” (34cm) long and 5” (14 cm) wide. It can be built in a number of different ways including with an optional supercharger, side exhausts, a boot lid spoiler, and even with a nitrous tank in the trunk….