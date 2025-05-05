This is a rolling 1967-1972 GM pickup 4×4 chassis that is fitted with a supercharged 6.2 liter LT4 V8 crate engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and a limited-slip rear differential.

The Roadster Shop is based in Mundelein in Lake County, Illinois. They have been specialist chassis fabricators and turn key vehicle builders for over 25 years, turning out street rods, muscle cars, pickups, 4x4s, and more.

This GM pickup 4×4 chassis was fabricated by Roadster Shop using 2×6″ rectangular frame rails and is now powder-coated in satin black. The chassis is designed for 1967 through 1972 model year General Motors short-bed pickups, and it has the body mounting points, fuel tank, and related plumbing all in place already.

The chassis is also fitted with a receiver hitch, and a dual exhaust system that has catalytic converters and a Borla stainless-steel muffler. It’s powered by a supercharged 6.2 liter LT4 V8 crate engine, rated by the manufacturer to produce 650 bhp at 6,400 rpm and 650 lb ft of torque at 3,600 rpm.

Power is sent back through an 8-speed 8L90 automatic transmission, then to a dual-range transfer case which is linked to the front and rear drive shafts. In the rear it has a limited-slip differential with 3.42:1 gearing.

The chassis rides on Legend 17″ alloy wheels, they have white centers and polished rims, and they’re fitted with 305/70 Toyo Open Country A/T tires. Power rack-and-pinion steering is installed, as well as General Motors disc brakes on all four corners, with 13″ front and 12″ rear rotors.

The independent front suspension consists of Fox Factory Series adjustable shock absorbers with Eibach coilover springs. It has a live axle rear end with Deaver leaf springs, Fox Performance Series shock absorbers, Firestone Airide air helper springs, an Air Lift controller, and it has a dedicated air compressor onboard.

This powered rolling chassis is now looking for a new owner who will complete the build by fitting a suitable pickup body over the top. It could be fitted with a pristine restored body, or perhaps something a little rusty and ratty looking, to turn it into the ultimate 650 bhp sleeper truck.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Mountain Home, Idaho by a dealer with a build sheet, manufacturer’s literature, a Roadster Shop chassis number tag, and a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer