Ride Motor Cycles Tee

This tee by Iron & Resin is emblazoned with an important, albeit brief, price of advice. It’s made in the USA from 100% cotton, with a ribbed collar, and a standard fit.

Iron & Resin use a hard-wearing water-based ink, and each tee is hand-printed and pre-washd to avoid shrinking.

