Ride Motor Cycles Tee

This tee by Iron & Resin is emblazoned with an important, albeit brief, price of advice. It’s made in the USA from 100% cotton, with a ribbed collar, and a standard fit.

Related Posts

Belstaff Classic Tourist Trophy Jacket British

Gear

Jackets

Style The Belstaff Classic Tourist Trophy Jacket is a timeless British design that’s been updated for the 21st century, with new CE EN 1621-12:2012 armour in the shoulders and elbows, and a pocket for an optional back protector. Each jacket is made from hard-wearing bovine waxed leather with 1.0mm to 1.1mm thickness, there’s a breathable cotton… Read More

ICON Duesey Watch Design

Gear

Watches The ICON Duesey Watch is a new design from famed automotive maestro Jonathan Ward. Although he’s most famous for his work rebuilding classic 4x4s into sympathetically modernized versions of their former selves, Ward is also an avid watch collector – so it was only a matter of time before the two passions met in the… Read More

Automobile Tire Hydroplaning: What Happens American

Cars

Films Automobile Tire Hydroplaning: Why It Happens is a short educational film that includes some fascinating NASA footage from the period, including a view under the road showing what hydroplaning looks like from underneath. Although tire technology has come a long way since this film was made, it’s still a good watch, and some of the… Read More

Heimplanet Nias 6-Person Tent Camping

Design

Engineering

Gear The Heimplanet Nias is a 4 to 6 person tent that weighs in at just 6.8 kilograms (14.9 lbs) thanks to its inflatable geodesic design (that means it needs no tent poles) and it’s highly resistant to wind due to its flexibility. Each of Heimplanet’s tents uses a variation on the same basic geodesic design, or… Read More

Flying Tiger Motorcycles BMW R75/5 American

BMW

Bobber

Motorcycles The BMW R75/5 was the top of the line member of the /5 family, with the smaller-engined 50/5 and 60/5 sitting below it in the pecking order. The R75/5 could cheerfully manage 110mph, and its simple, reliable German engineering meant that it was both staggeringly reliable and very much in demand. With 50hp and 43… Read More