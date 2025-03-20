This is a 1995 Craig Craft 168 Boss jet boat that has been built to resemble a Porsche 993, the final generation of the air-cooled 911.

The upper section of the boat’s fiberglass hull has a set of 993-style headlights, and it’s been shaped to resemble the front end of the car, the rear has also been given the 993 treatment but it still looks mostly like a boat stern. It does appear to have Boxster taillights though.

The Porsche 993

The Porsche 993 was sold from 1994 to 1998, it shared only approximately 20% of its parts with the Porsche 964, the 911 model that had immediately preceded it. As noted above the 993 would be the last of the air-cooled 911s before the 996 model appeared and divided the motoring world with both its liquid-cooled engine and its unusual headlights.

Today the 993 is treasured by collectors, it was the most technically sophisticated member of the air-cooled 911 family, the Porsche 959 had liquid-cooled heads and there is some argument as to whether it was a member of the 911 family or its own unique model series.

The Craig Craft 168 Boss Jet Boat

There isn’t a whole lot of information available on the Craig Craft 168 Boss, we know that at least two were made and both had 993 styling – so it’s unclear if it was made like this at the factory or modified later.

The upper fiberglass resemblance to the Porsche 993 is quite literally only skin-deep, and it doesn’t seem to have been officially licensed by Porsche in anyway shape or form. The engine is a six-cylinder unit but it’s not a flat-six, it’s a GM-derived 4.3 liter V6 which is mated to a Berkeley Jet Drive model 12JE with a Dominator hydraulically actuated reverse bucket.

Inside the boat you’ll find seating for four, with twin front bucket seats and a pair of inset seats in the back best suited to kids and those of a smaller stature. It has a small platform at the back and a ski pylon is fitted, so it can haul skiers and wakeboarders.

It’s also fitted with a folding blue folding bimini top, a windshield, a center console with cupholders, a Dual Electronics stereo in a waterproof enclosure, 6.5″ speakers, and a secure storage cubby.

The boat is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Boca Raton, Florida with a single-axle trailer, a blue boat cover, a clean Florida title for the boat, and Florida registration for the trailer.

If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer