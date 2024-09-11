This is a Ferrari F140 V12 engine from a Ferrari FF. Interestingly this would be the largest road-going Ferrari engine ever produced at the time of its release, with a displacement of 6.3 liters (382 cubic inches).

The F140 V12 produces 650 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 504 lb ft of torque at 6,000 rpm. It has an alloy block and heads, double overhead cams per bank, four valves per cylinder, direct electronic fuel injection, and it was mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Ferrari FF was in production from 2011 until 2016, the name “FF” stands for “Ferrari Four” – a reference to the fact that the car has four seats and is four-wheel drive.

It would be Ferrari’s first production four-wheel drive vehicle and thanks to its spacious interior with seating for four adults it was surprisingly practical.

The FF can be switched between four-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive via the manettino dial on the steering wheel. Most owners leave it in rear-wheel drive for regular daily use, but switching it to “Comfort” or “Snow” model engages all four wheels.

The four-wheel drive system was named 4RM by Ferrari who claim that it’s 50% lighter than comparable systems from other automakers. It can send power intelligently to each of the four wheels based on their level of traction, as such it became a popular winter ski vehicle for the wheel-heeled.

The engine you see here was pulled from a 2012 Ferrari FF with 63,400 kms on the odometer. There’s no word on what happened to the car it originally came in, but if you need a replacement FF engine or parts it might prove tempting.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Petersdorf, Germany with a Buy It Now price of $28,657 USD or best offer. If you’d like to read more about it or make them an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of eBay Motors