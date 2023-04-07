This is Porsche 356 Sculpture #001 by artist Stephan Dufour, it’s made from black resin that’s been polished to a high-gloss finish and it’s being sold to raise money for The Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society was founded in 1954 to be a national voice for better treatment of animals. They oppose animal cruelty and they work on issues affecting personal pets, natural wildlife, farm animals, horses, and animals being used for scientific research.

“The very first sculpture I ever did was of a Porsche 356. Starting in the late 1990s, I had this idea to make a sculpture of a car on a trailer with a cover on it, but a cover that still allowed you to see the shape of the car.”

“The style that you see now – small, very simple, very stylized – was what eventually came from that idea. My goal now is to show the car as it first exists in a designer’s mind, just before he sits down to draw some doodles of its shape – almost like the dream that comes just before the vision.” – Stephan Dufour

Each of these pieces from Dufour starts out as a handmade clay 356 sculpture, once it’s perfect a mould is made, and then liquid black resin is poured in. Once it hardens into its final form its polished, given a final inspection, and then placed into its box.

Each sculpture measures in at 9″ long x 2.5″ high, or approximately 23 cm long and 6.35 cm wide. They come in protective foam in a white box, and the example you see here is sculpture #001 which is being offered for sale on Marqued out of San Dimas, California.

Images courtesy of Marqued