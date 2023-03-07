This is one of relatively few original brochures for the Porsche 901 – the car that would later be renamed the Porsche 911 after a famous legal objection from French automaker Peugeot.

The story of how the Porsche 901 became the Porsche 911 is surely one of the most retold tales in the history of motoring. The German automaker had developed their new model to replace the long-in-the-tooth Porsche 356 and they had built the first 82 production examples.

The new model was unveiled to the world officially at the 1963 Frankfurt Auto Show where French automaker Peugeot immediately took exception to the name, as it consisted of three numbers with an “0” in the middle – something they had trademarked in France.

Once the Porsche lawyers had look at their options it became clear that there were only two potential paths forward – either use the name 901 in the rest of the world and use a unique name in France, or change the name altogether.

The Germans, being a famously logical people, opted to go with the second option and changed the name from 901 to 911. Thus the Porsche 911 was born, now the longest running production sports car in history by quite some margin.

The brochure you see here is from the time before the car was unveiled in Frankfurt, as you can see the Porsche 901 name is used throughout, and the speciations of the car are of course identical to the car that would become the first of the 911s.

It’s a four sheet fold out brochure with all the text written in English and it includes specification and coachwork illustrations with four monochrome images in total. It’s due to cross the auction block with Bonhams on the 14th of March with a price guide of £300 – £500 which works out to approximately $398 – $664 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams